Arsenal 1-3 Real Betis: Highlights, stats, man of the match as the Gunners have defensive problems in pre-season defeat

Arsenal's preparations for the 2026-27 season continued on Wednesday evening, with the Gunners suffering a 3-1 defeat to La Liga outfit Real Betis in Dublin.

Real Betis were the slicker outfit from start to finish in the pre-season match, with Rodrigo Riquelme, Nelson Deossa and Pablo Fornals on the scoresheet for the Seville outfit in the first period.

Piero Hincapie scored Arsenal's goal through a header, but it was a disappointing defensive performance from the Gunners.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Action Plus

So much of Arsenal's success last season was built on a strong defence, but the Gunners really struggled in that area of the field against a classy Real Betis outfit.

In the absence of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes - for the first half - Arsenal found it difficult at the back, and head coach Mikel Arteta was clearly unhappy with a lot of what he saw in the first period.

Arsenal are still missing important players, notably Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, but this was not a performance that would have filled their supporters with much confidence about the season ahead.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, who is being linked with Manchester United, was the pick of the Arsenal players on the evening, but Real Betis stole the show, with Riquelme, Deossa and Fornals all excellent.

This was a setback for Arsenal after their excellent 4-1 win over Girona last time out.

ARSENAL VS. REAL BETIS HIGHLIGHTS

Rodrigo Riquelme goal vs. Arsenal (9th min, Arsenal 0-1 Real Betis)

Real Betis strike first at the Aviva! ?



Riquelme takes advantage of poor Arsenal defending at the corner to open the scoring ? pic.twitter.com/1ubVDayElP — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 5, 2026

Real Betis make the breakthrough in the ninth minute, and it is Riquelme on the scoresheet, with the 26-year-old firing into the back of the net at the far post from a corner.

Nelson Deossa goal vs. Arsenal (26th min, Arsenal 0-2 Real Betis)

Nelson Deossa...what a hit! ??



Real Betis double their lead over Arsenal with a stunning strike and Mikel Arteta doesn't look happy ? pic.twitter.com/4J5QnjOury — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 5, 2026

Real Betis double their lead in the 26th minute of the contest, with Deossa thumping one into the top corner from distance - what an incredible strike!

Piero Hincapie goal vs. Real Betis (32nd min, Arsenal 1-2 Real Betis)

Normal service is resumed with a Gunners goal from the corner ?



Piero Hincapié gives the @Arsenal fans reason to celebrate! ? pic.twitter.com/b7h979i0Gv — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 5, 2026

Arsenal halve the deficit in the 32nd minute, as Hincapie heads into the back of the net from a Christos Tzolis corner. Three goals already in the first half of this contest.

Pablo Fornals goal vs. Arsenal (43rd min, Arsenal 1-3 Real Betis)

"It's so so easy!" ?️



The former West Ham man Pablo Fornals puts Real Betis 3-1 up against Arsenal ?? pic.twitter.com/iyBeyS1nHd — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 5, 2026

Real Betis have their third of the match just before the half-time break, as Fornals finds the corner at the end of an impressive move from the Seville outfit.

MAN OF THE MATCH - PABLO FORNALS

Qué bueno es Pablo Fornals ?⚽️ pic.twitter.com/No3Tdywz94 — Real Betis Balompié ?? (@RealBetis) August 5, 2026

Fornals set up Riquelme and Deossa to score before finding the back of the net himself to cap what was a brilliant performance from the Spaniard.

Arsenal just could not get to grips with his movement in the final third of the field, and it was a real statement display from the 30-year-old.

ARSENAL VS. REAL BETIS MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 56%-44% Real Betis

Shots: Arsenal 9-10 Real Betis

Shots on target: Arsenal 2-7 Real Betis

Corners: Arsenal 2-2 Real Betis

Fouls: Arsenal 13-14 Real Betis

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal will continue their pre-season with a clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Real Betis, meanwhile, will take on more English opposition in their next game, facing Bournemouth on Saturday night.