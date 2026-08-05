Preview: Estoril Praia vs Famalicao - prediction, team news, lineups

After over two and a half months of off-season upheaval, the 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaign kicks off on Friday, as Estoril Praia welcome Famalicao to Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota.

Both clubs begin the new season under fresh leadership, with the hosts appointing Vasco Matos on July 8, four days before Carlos Carvalhal took charge of the Vila Nova outfit.

Match preview

Estoril begin the new campaign aiming to improve on last term’s 10th-placed finish in the Primeira Liga table, a disappointing return for a side that had ended eighth the previous year, with their decline largely stemming from a poor second half of 2025-26.

The Canaries, who at one stage looked genuine contenders for a European place, managed just two victories across their final 14 league matches and ended the season on a eight-game winless run (D2, L5), preceding the departure of Ian Cathro after two years in charge.

Matos has endured a mixed start to life at the club, overseeing just one win from four pre-season friendlies (D2, L1), as Estoril beat Atletico CP, lost to Alverca and drew with both Torreense (0-0) and Belenenses (1-1).

The hosts have also adopted a measured approach in the transfer market, signing Fernando Medrano on a free transfer alongside welcoming back several loanees, while Kevin Boma, Alejandro Marques and Nodar Lominadze are among those to have departed, with Felix Bacher also expected to complete a move to Lyon.

Matos's competitive debut could hardly be much tougher, however, as Estoril have lost each of their last four meetings with Famalicao, including a 5-0 aggregate defeat across both league encounters last season.

© Iconsport / Carlos Silva, Icon Sport

Meanwhile, Famalicao's long pursuit of a first-ever European qualification ended in frustration once again last season, as second-tier Torreense's shock Taca de Portugal final victory over Sporting Lisbon reshaped the continental picture and denied the Vila Nova a historic berth, despite finishing fifth.

Even so, that placement represented Azuis e Brancos' highest-ever Primeira Liga finish, continuing an impressive upward trajectory since returning to the top flight in 2019 that has seen them steadily move closer to breaking into Europe.

Seeking to finally clear that hurdle, the club have turned to the experienced Carvalhal following Hugo Oliveira's departure, and the new coach arrives with nearly three decades in management, though he endured a mixed pre-season that produced four wins from eight friendlies.

While Famalicao suffered defeats in two of their last three exhibition matches at the Como Cup, their competitive form remains highly encouraging, having gone unbeaten in each of their final 12 league fixtures last season (W6, D6), with their last Primeira Liga defeat coming in mid-February.

Estoril Praia form (pre-season friendlies):

W

L

D

D

Famalicao form (pre-season friendlies):

D

D

W

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago

Estoril's final pre-season fixture against Belenenses featured a number of fringe players, but several regular starters are expected to return, including goalkeeper Joel Robles and holding midfielder Jordan Holsgrove.

Andre Lacximicant is expected to partner Yanis Begraoui in attack, with the latter entering the new season after an outstanding campaign in which only Sporting's Luis Suarez and Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis scored more Primeira Liga goals than his tally of 20.

Famalicao have reinvested modestly following the departures of Ibrahima Ba to Sporting Lisbon and Gustavo Sa to Nottingham Forest, bringing in Georgios Koutsias, Tamas Szucs, Finn van Breemen and Paulo Moreira.

Carvalhal has also been handed a boost by the return of Tom van de Looi from the physical issue that forced him to miss Fama's three Como Cup fixtures, with the Dutch midfielder in contention to partner Mathias De Amorim in the centre of the park.

Sorriso and Gil Dias registered nine and 11 goal involvements, respectively, in last season’s Primeira Liga, and the pair are expected to provide support from the flanks for Umar Abubakar, who should lead the line.

Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Sanchez, Tsoungui, Ferro, Costa; Holsgrove; Xeka, Carvalho; Orellana; Begraoui, Lacximicant

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Realpe, Garcia, Bondo; Van De Looi, D Amorim; Dias, Pena, Sorriso; Abubakar

We say: Estoril Praia 0-1 Famalicao

Pre-season results rarely provide a complete picture, particularly with managers experimenting tactically ahead of a new campaign.

However, Famalicao carry stronger momentum into the opener after finishing above Estoril last season, while they have also won each of the last four meetings between the sides, leading us to back the visitors to edge a closely fought contest.

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