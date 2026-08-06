Man City transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 6

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Thursday, August 6!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola’s former protege Enzo Maresca readies his squad for his maiden Premier League campaign in the Sky Blues hotseat.

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on August 6?

The most personal piece of Man City transfer news on August 5 came from Jeremy Monga, the 17-year-old winger signed from Leicester City for up to £12.5m this summer, who explained why he chose City over Arsenal despite strong interest from the Premier League champions.

Monga told BBC Sport: "The main decision was probably the pathway and the club itself. They've been so successful that it was a no-brainer when City called. It's every child's dream to win trophies and be at the top with the best."

The teenager featured as a second-half substitute in City's 3-1 pre-season win over a K-League XI in Seoul, with Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Divin Mubama getting the goals in an encouraging early-season result for Enzo Maresca's squad.

Onto ongoing business, City have made direct contact with Pedro Neto's representatives at Chelsea, with the Portugal international's familiarity with Maresca from their time together at Stamford Bridge making the pursuit a natural one, though Chelsea's valuation is said to be the determining factor in whether a formal bid follows for their ideal Savinho replacement.

Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be in the mix for Neto should their Savinho pursuit continue to stall, creating a fascinating three-way dynamic around the Portuguese winger's future.

The wider transfer situation involving Rodri's potential move to Real Madrid, the Ayyoub Bouaddi negotiations with Lille and the Savinho departure all remain unresolved.