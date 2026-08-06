Man United transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 6

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester United transfer news blog on Thursday, August 6!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford, as head coach Michael Carrick strengthens his Red Devils squad ahead of their highly-anticipated return to the Champions League.

Today's Man United transfer headlines

Man United transfer news today: What's happening on August 6?

The defining setback of Man United's Wednesday was Newcastle United's response to interest in Lewis Hall, as the Magpies reportedly informed United that the 21-year-old left-back is not for sale during this window, despite Hall's own representatives having told Newcastle that their client would welcome a move to Old Trafford.

Hall has made 102 appearances for Newcastle since joining from Chelsea in 2024, and an offer in the region of £60m is understood to be the figure that would cause the Magpies to reconsider, a threshold Man Utd are reportedly reluctant to reach given the availability of cheaper alternatives including Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly and Racing de Santander's Jorge Salinas.

Newcastle have form in turning down transfer requests and then selling, as Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes all demonstrated, meaning the situation may not be as conclusive as it currently appears.

United's stance on Benjamin Sesko was also addressed, with the club understood to be firmly against selling the Slovenia striker despite interest from both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, as Sesko is considered central to Carrick's attacking plans for the new season.

The backup goalkeeper situation is on the verge of being resolved, with Altay Bayindir's departure to Celta Vigo all but confirmed, bringing an end to a three-year association during which the Turkey man made only 17 appearances for the Red Devils.

The left-back problem now joins the unresolved midfield and winger searches as areas Carrick must address in the 25 days remaining before the September transfer deadline.