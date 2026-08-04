Why Tottenham don't need Victor Osimhen or Nicolas Jackson after £65m transfer decision

By Ben Knapton | 04 Aug 2026 18:11

Tottenham Hotspur have no pressing need to sign a new striker amid links with Nicolas Jackson and Victor Osimhen, an ex-Spurs goalkeeper has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Lilywhites have four recognised centre-forwards on the books in Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, Mathys Tel and Dane Scarlett, although the latter is unlikely to have a long-term future at the club.

Meanwhile, Tel has largely been stationed out wide during his time in North London, while Richarlison is in the final 12 months of his contract and Solanke missed 35 games across all competitions through injury in the 2025-26 campaign.

Spurs' striker uncertainty has led to talk of a new number nine arriving this summer, although Tottenham are not expected to move for Chelsea's Jackson, who comes with a £65m price tag.

Galatasaray's Osimhen is valued at the same amount, but former Tottenham goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes that both Solanke and Richarlison have plenty to offer next season.

"You do have to look at existing strikers first as Solanke can fit into the style of play for De Zerbi," Friedel told Sports Mole. "Also, Richarlison is another player who has shown he is capable of scoring goals in the Premier League."

Can Dominic Solanke fit Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham?

© Imago

Solanke made just three appearances for De Zerbi's Tottenham last season - against Sunderland, Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers - and failed to register a goal or assist in any of them.

It was against Wolves that Solanke sustained his season-ending muscular injury, but the 28-year-old and De Zerbi have already talked each other up, the former affirming that his manager's attack-heavy style suits a striker of his ilk.

De Zerbi also hailed Solanke as one of the best strikers in the Premier League last season, and the £65m man largely fits the bill in terms of what the Italian is looking for from his number nine.

The 6ft 1in Solanke is a physically combative striker with intelligent link-up play and the ability to hold up centre-backs, which would also allow any potential new wingers to cut in on the attack.

Tottenham given green light to sign £102m attacking duo

© Imago / Every Second Media

Spurs suffered out wide last season due to the serious injuries sustained by Mohammed Kudus, Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons and Dejan Kulusevski, the latter of whom is only just back in full training after missing the entirety of 2025-26.

With Mikey Moore likely to be loaned out and Manor Solomon expected to be sold, Tottenham are in the market for a new winger and are working to conclude a £60m deal with Manchester City for Savinho.

Spurs have also been credited with an interest in Ibrahim Mbaye of Paris Saint-Germain, and Friedel is confident that either would be a suitable fit for De Zerbi's team.

"Looking at any additions, then any of them can work at Spurs; a new manager in his first full season can bring fresh ideas after the previous season's struggles," the American added.

Tottenham are back in pre-season action on Saturday against Getafe at Hotspur Way, before hosting Hoffenheim at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 15.

Brad Friedel was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Dragonbet Football Betting.