Tottenham transfer news: Spurs plot 'ambitious' first move for major £65m Richarlison replacement

By Lewis Blain | 03 Aug 2026 07:06

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Victor Osimhen as an 'ambitious' striker target, as Roberto De Zerbi looks to add more firepower to his squad.

The Galatasaray talisman has emerged as one of Europe's most prolific forwards after another outstanding campaign.

A move would depend heavily on Tottenham's outgoing business, with Richarlison's future still unresolved.

Spurs make first move to sign Victor Osimhen

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Spurs are understood to have made initial enquiries worth between £50 million and £55 million for Victor Osimhen, although the Turkish Super Lig outfit are believed to value the Nigeria international closer to £65 million.

It is also believed that the north Londoners have received internal approval to begin formal negotiations and are confident personal terms would not be a major stumbling block.

Osimhen enjoyed a sensational season in Turkey, scoring 22 goals and registering eight assists in 33 appearances, underlining why De Zerbi sees him as a striker capable of transforming Tottenham's attack.

However, competition from Manchester United, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid means any deal is unlikely to be straightforward.

What is the latest on Richarlison's future at Spurs?

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Richarlison's future remains uncertain heading into the new season.

While the report suggests De Zerbi would be happy to keep the Brazilian, the player has yet to make his intentions clear and enters the final year of his contract. That leaves Tottenham facing an important decision: either cash in now or risk losing him for nothing in 12 months.

Should Richarlison depart, Osimhen would represent a major upgrade.

The Nigeria international is among the most complete centre-forwards in world football, combining explosive pace, relentless pressing, aerial dominance and elite finishing. Those qualities would make him an ideal focal point in De Zerbi's high-intensity, possession-based system and ease the goalscoring burden on Dominic Solanke.

The biggest question is price.

A deal in the region of £60 million would represent significant value for a striker with Osimhen's pedigree and recent output, but after an already expensive summer, Spurs must remain disciplined. If the fee escalates significantly beyond that level, the financial risk becomes much harder to justify.

If Richarlison leaves, though, few available strikers would improve Tottenham's attack more than Osimhen.