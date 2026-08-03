Tottenham transfer news: 'Second father', how De Zerbi and Pedro Porro convinced Mateus Fernandes to sign

By Axel Clody | 03 Aug 2026 07:15

Mateus Fernandes' move to Tottenham Hotspur this transfer window was not built solely on a big-money fee and an ambitious sporting project.

According to the midfielder himself, speaking to The Athletic, the decisive factor behind his decision was the relationship he built with manager Roberto De Zerbi, who went as far as promising the player's parents he would act as his 'second father' during his adaptation to England.

Tottenham Hotspur paid around £85m to sign the 22-year-old Portuguese from West Ham United, beating Manchester United to one of last season's most sought-after Premier League midfielders. For Mateus Fernandes, though, the process of being won over began long before any contract was signed.

De Zerbi as 'second father' and Pedro Porro's role in the deal

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to the player, De Zerbi was directly involved throughout the negotiation. 'The way he spoke to me and my family was very important,' the Portuguese said, revealing that the Italian manager called him every day.

The most striking moment of the negotiation came during a conversation between De Zerbi and Mateus Fernandes' parents. As his family are not fluent in English, the Italian manager sought to reassure them about the move.

'It was much more about creating a connection, because my dad and my mum don't speak English very well. It was more about feelings. He told me he would look after me, that he would be like a second father to me in England.'

That statement reflects De Zerbi's management style, well known for building close relationships with his players.

Throughout his career, the Italian has received similar praise from players who have worked under him at clubs including Sassuolo, Brighton and Hove Albion and Olympique de Marseille, and is often described as a manager who invests as much in the human side of the game as in players' technical development.

Pedro Porro's role in bringing Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images

Another important figure in the negotiation was Pedro Porro, Tottenham's right-back and a former team-mate of Mateus Fernandes at Sporting. The Spaniard reached out even before the contract was signed in an attempt to convince the Portuguese to join.

'He called me one day and said in Portuguese: "Come on, Mateus, you have to play with us, we want you,"' Fernandes revealed, adding that Porro also joked about his influence behind the scenes.

Following the transfer, the pair spoke again. 'I spoke to him a little about the club, the team's mentality and my team-mates. He's a very important player. One of the best right-backs in the world. He's a fantastic guy.'