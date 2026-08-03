Tottenham transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 3

By Ben Knapton | 03 Aug 2026 06:09

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Monday, August 3!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as head coach Roberto De Zerbi endeavours to steer Spurs away from the Premier League relegation zone during his first full season at the helm.

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 3?

The clearest piece of Spurs business over the weekend was the imminent loan exit of Mikey Moore, with FC Koln understood to be closing in on an agreement to take the 18-year-old starlet for the season amid interest from two other rival clubs.

Moore spent last season on loan at Rangers and is not considered part of De Zerbi's immediate plans, making a second successive loan the expected outcome as the academy product continues his development away from north London.

The Cody Gakpo pursuit received a significant complication when it emerged that the only realistic path to signing the 27-year-old from Liverpool involves a very large financial commitment, with the fee thought to be comparable to the sum Barcelona paid Newcastle for Anthony Gordon earlier in the summer, making it a major addition to a Lilywhites bill that has already exceeded £200m.

Spurs were also named as one of three clubs to have submitted a direct enquiry for Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini, joining Chelsea and Newcastle United in pursuing the 22-year-old Italy centre-back, who is thought to want a Premier League move and is valued at around £42m.

A new solution for the Guglielmo Vicario situation also came to light, with an alternative transfer structure identified should Spurs decide to sanction the goalkeeper's departure, Juventus remaining the most likely destination.

Vicario was not included in Tottenham's pre-season tour squad due to a reported minor injury, although sceptical fans still believe that his absence was transfer-related.