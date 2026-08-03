Tottenham transfer news: Negotiations at 'advanced' stage for an exit as Roberto De Zerbi's attacking depth assessed

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Aug 2026 01:05

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mikey Moore has been subject of a loan bid from FC Koln, which is likely to be successful, the newest report has revealed.

Spurs emerged as 2-1 winners when they faced Premier League rivals Chelsea on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.

While any victory over Chelsea will help endear a manager to supporters, Roberto De Zerbi will ultimately be judged on the results he earns in 2026-27.

The Tottenham hierarchy have strengthened his team significantly ahead of the new season, though with the club having spent over £200m on incomings, there may not be room in the squad for more additions without exits.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that FC Koln are closing in on an agreement with Spurs to take attacker Mikey Moore on loan, though several other clubs also hold interest in the 18-year-old.

© Imago

Mikey Moore exit: Tottenham Hotspur's squad depth assessed

Moore was on loan at Rangers for the 2025-26 campaign, playing 33 matches for the Scottish club, so losing him for another season would not necessarily be a blow to Tottenham's depth in the forward line.

However, the teenager is not the only attacker to have been linked with an exit given De Zerbi himself has expressed doubt about the future of Richarlison.

TOTTENHAM'S ATTACKING STATS IN 2025-26 (PREMIER LEAGUE RANK) Goals: 48 (=12th) Shots on Target per Game: 3.8 (13th) Big Chances: 71 (14th) Set-Piece Goals: 19 (=2nd)

The head coach currently has Dominic Solanke, Mathys Tel, Mohammed Kudus and Manor Solomon as senior options to play in attack, and it is difficult to see that quartet making a significant impact in the Premier League.

Xavi Simons is dealing with a serious knee injury, Dejan Kulusevski last played a game in 2025 and Wilson Odobert has been ruled out until October, and it is clear that Spurs are understaffed in the final third in terms of numbers and quality.

© Iconsport / Sportimage/Alamy

Who should Roberto De Zerbi target in attack?

Cody Gakpo has frequently been linked with a move to the Londoners, though convincing Liverpool to sell one of their four forwards would be difficult.

There are also concerns about how impactful the Dutchman would be, especially if he was asked to play out wide on the left of attack.

If Gakpo was signed alongside a more creative winger such as Savinho, then perhaps Tottenham's forward depth could be considered adequate, though there is less than a month remaining in the transfer window for Spurs to finish adding to their squad.