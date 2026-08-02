Preview: Union SG vs Bodo/Glimt - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 03 Aug 2026 00:37

Union SG and Bodo/Glimt will both kick off their Champions League qualifying bids on Tuesday, when they meet in Belgium in the first leg of their third-qualifying-round tie.

The two teams both enter qualifying at this stage and will battle for a place in the playoff round - the final stage before the league stage commences.

Match preview

Union SG head into their first continental game of the 2026-27 season on Tuesday with their sights set on taking a big step towards Champions League qualification, after playing their first competitive game at the weekend.

They earned entry into qualifying for Europe's top competition at this stage thanks to a second-placed finish in the Belgian Pro League last year, ending on 53 points, four short of Club Brugge in their bid to retain the title that they won for the 12th time in 2025 and the first time in 90 years.

That glory saw Les Unionistes qualify straight into the Champions League league phase last term, but they failed to reach the knockout rounds, finishing 27th having only missed out on the top 24 and a playoff place on goal difference as they managed nine points from eight games courtesy of three wins alongside five defeats.

After a positive pre-season in which they won five of six friendlies, culminating in a 2-1 victory over Lille, David Hubert's side began 2026-27 against Club Brugge in the Belgian Super Cup on Friday and secured the first silverware of the term, drawing 1-1 in normal time thanks to Kevin Mac Allister's 71st-minute leveller and prevailing in the resultant penalty shootout.

They now return to European action with the hopes of making the most of home advantage on Tuesday and gaining an edge in their qualifying tie.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

They face a tough test, though, with their visitors also kicking off their European campaign in the midst of a strong run of domestic form.

Bodo/Glimt also enter Champions League qualifying in the third round after a second-placed finish in the Norwegian Eliteserien in 2025, ending a point short of winners Viking.

That came alongside a memorable Champions League campaign, in which Kjetil Knutsen's team qualified for the playoff round from the league phase with a 23rd-placed finish, before recording a historic 5-2 aggregate win over Inter Milan and eventually falling short in the round of 16 to Sporting Lisbon after two legs and extra time.

The Superlaget now head into continental action on the back of a strong start to their bid to regain the Eliteserien, now sitting top in a run of five straight wins since the winter break without conceding, most recently hosting Lillestrom on Friday and dishing out a 4-0 beating with Ole Blomberg, Sondre Fet and Jens Petter Hauge on the scoresheet alongside a Marlkus Karsbakk own goal.

They will now travel to Belgium full of confidence with the hopes of bringing a lead back to Norway for next week's second leg to move within one tie of another league-phase attempt.

Union SG form (all competitions):

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Bodo/Glimt form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Bildbyran / Icon Sport

Union SG should field a similar starting XI from last week's Super Cup win, with Vic Chambaere bound to continue in net following the departure of Kjell Scherpen to Ipswich Town.

Christian Burgess was another notable player to depart over the summer, and Kevin Mac Allister, Massire Sylla and Ross Sykes should again line up in a back three.

Promise David will hope to lead the line from the outset, having scored a team-high tally of 15 goals last season, while Darius Olaru started in his competitive debut last time out with fellow summer arrival Relebohile Mofokeng featuring off the bench.

Bodo/Glimt should also avoid widescale changes from their 4-0 victory at the weekend, with Daniel Bassi, Hakon Evjen, August Mikkelsen and Ulrik Saltnes remaining sidelined by injuries.

Following the recent departure of top scorer Kasper Hogh to Celtic, Ola Brynhildsen and Ole Blomberg should continue to lead the attack.

They should again have support from Sondre Fet and Jens Petter Hauge, both of whom scored last time out with the latter making it back-to-back goals, while Norway international Patrick Berg is a mainstay at the base of the midfield.

Union SG possible starting lineup:

Chambaere; Mac Allister, Sylla, Sykes; Patris, Zorgane, Van De Perre, Olaru, Smith; Fuseini, David

Bodo/Glimt possible starting lineup:

Haikin; Sjovold, Bjortuft, Aleesami, Bjorkan; Berg; Auklend, Fet, Hauge; Blomberg, Brynhildsen

We say: Union SG 1-1 Bodo/Glimt

We find it tough to split the two sides on Tuesday and see the first leg ending level, with the visitors in fine domestic form but facing a tough trip to Belgium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.