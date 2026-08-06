Bradley Barcola transfer stance revealed should Liverpool and Arsenal "agree" deals for PSG star

Liverpool have received a major boost in the race to sign Bradley Barcola after fresh claims about the France international's preferred destination this summer.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger remains one of the most sought-after players of the transfer window following his desire for more regular starts.

Now, the latest update appears to hand the Reds a significant advantage over Arsenal.

Liverpool and Arsenal seek Bradley Barcola deal

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have already opened club-to-club talks with PSG and have increased their offer for Barcola from €100 million (£86 million) to €117 million (£100 million).

The Reds remain determined to land a marquee replacement for Mohamed Salah, while Arsenal also continue to admire the France star as they look to strengthen Mikel Arteta's attack after missing out on Morgan Rogers.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Born 'N Red YouTube channel, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that if both Premier League clubs were to agree identical deals with PSG, Barcola would favour a move to Anfield.

That represents a substantial development in what is becoming one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.

Bradley Barcola stance hands Liverpool huge transfer boost

© Imago

For Liverpool, Barcola's reported preference could prove just as important as any transfer fee.

With Arsenal also capable of matching PSG's valuation, convincing the player was always likely to become the decisive factor. If Jacobs' information proves accurate, the Merseyside outfit already hold the edge where it matters most.

The challenge now is striking an agreement with PSG, who continue to demand a huge fee despite Barcola's desire for a more prominent role elsewhere.

Liverpool appear willing to stretch financially for the right player, and Barcola looks tailor-made to become one of the focal points of Andoni Iraola's new-look attack. At 23, with elite pace, direct dribbling and proven quality at Champions League level, he has all the attributes to become the next superstar at Anfield.

There is still work to do before the deal is completed, but the Reds now appear to have two crucial advantages: a willingness to pay a substantial fee and, perhaps most importantly, a player who reportedly favours a move to Merseyside over north London.