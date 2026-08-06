Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa get defender green light, Crystal Palace 'eye' £15m titan

The summer transfer window is beginning to hit full stride, with Premier League clubs accelerating their plans and pushing deals forward as the new 2026/27 season draws ever closer.

With squads taking shape and negotiations ramping up, Sports Mole brings you a round-up of the latest rumours, updates and developments from across the top-flight this morning.

Fulham see Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal bid rejected

© Imago / Matthieu Mirville/ ZUMA Press Wire

Fulham have reportedly seen an opening offer rejected for Rennes defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Cottagers submitted a bid worth around £20 million for the Morocco international, but the Ligue 1 club turned it down after valuing the 20-year-old more highly.

Fulham remain interested in the centre-back and are now considering whether to return with an improved proposal, although they are also understood to be weighing up alternative targets.

Ait Boudlal joined Rennes in 2024 and has since made 20 Ligue 1 appearances, while Fulham are keen to strengthen in central defence following Issa Diop's departure to Ipswich Town earlier this summer.

Aston Villa move for Matteo Ruggeri edges closer

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Aston Villa have reportedly been given the green light to complete the signing of Atletico Madrid defender Matteo Ruggeri.

According to reports in Spain, Villa have reached an agreement with the Spanish club over a deal worth an initial €18 million (£15 million), with a further €6 million (£5 million) in performance-related add-ons.

The transfer is now said to hinge on the Italian left-back giving the final approval, although he is reportedly expected to accept the move despite late enquiries from Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Ruggeri has already been left out of Atletico's travelling squad for their pre-season tour of South Korea as his future nears a resolution.

Should the 23-year-old give the green light, Unai Emery would secure another defensive reinforcement ahead of Villa's return to European competition.

© Imago / Avant Sports

Crystal Palace are reportedly keeping tabs on Nice defender Antoine Mendy as they continue their search for defensive reinforcements.

TEAMtalk claims the Eagles have already made contact with the Senegal international's representatives, with the versatile 22-year-old capable of playing at both right-back and centre-back.

Nice are understood to be open to selling Mendy this summer and are expected to seek a fee of around €18 million (£15 million) before entering negotiations.

However, Palace are not alone in their interest, with Fiorentina, Udinese and Monaco all monitoring the defender's situation ahead of the new season.

Mendy has established himself as a regular in Ligue 1 and has seen his stock rise following his recent performances on the international stage, making him an increasingly attractive option in the transfer market.