Man United 'completely charmed' by 24-year-old as Red Devils prepare bid for midfield 'monster'

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 15:17 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 15:20

Manchester United are reportedly preparing an offer for Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare, with the Red Devils 'completely charmed' by the Mali international.

The 20-time English champions have allegedly already come to an agreement with Atalanta BC over a move for Ederson, but the club could sign another two midfielders this summer.

A deal for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson now appears incredibly difficult, with Manchester City pushing to complete a deal for the England international.

A move for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni is also unlikely, but Bournemouth's Alex Scott and West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes are realistic targets.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Man United 'lining up' summer move for Sangare

According to Foot Mercato, Man United are now planning to make a move for Sangare, viewing the 24-year-old as the ideal signing during the summer market.

The report claims that the Red Devils have been 'completely charmed' by Sangare, who has been described as a 'monster' by Foot Mercato.

There have been suggestions that Sangare could be signed for €40m (£34.6m) this summer, but according to journalist Sebastien Denis, the final fee will be 'much higher'.

Sangare made the move to Lens from Rapid Vienna last summer, penning a five-year contract, and he featured on 33 occasions for the club last term, scoring three goals and registering four assists.

The midfielder has also been capped on 16 occasions by Mali, and it is understood that a number of major clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation due to his form in 2024-25.

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Should Man United move for Sangare this summer?

Ederson could be Man United's first midfield arrival of the summer, but another couple are expected to arrive, especially if Manuel Ugarte follows Casemiro out of the exit door.

A deal for Anderson will seemingly prove to be too expensive, while there have been claims that Bournemouth and West Ham want as much as £85m for Scott and Fernandes.

As a result, a move for Sangare, who would be cheaper than those two, makes a lot of sense, especially considering his all-action style, which is perfect for the Premier League.

However, Man United may need to move quickly to secure a deal for the midfielder, with Foot Mercato claiming that the Red Devils are 'not alone' in their pursuit of him.