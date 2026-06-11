Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats battling three other Premier League clubs for £20m Serie A defender?

By Carter White | 11 Jun 2026 14:32

Sunderland have reportedly joined the race for Parma defender Mariano Troilo ahead of the summer transfer window.

Regis Le Bris's side enjoyed a marvellous return to the top flight during the 2025-26 campaign, in which the Black Cats easily avoided relegation and competed in the top half of the Premier League table.

Courtesy of a final-day victory at the Stadium of Light versus managerless Chelsea, Sunderland managed to leapfrog the West Londoners in the standings and qualify for next campaign's Europa League.

The Black Cats will compete in European competition for only the second time in their history - an honour that arch rivals Newcastle United enjoyed in the Champions League last term, before being knocked out by Barcelona.

Sunderland finished higher than fellow newly-promoted side Leeds United, who are looking to secure the services of Sporting Lisbon and Ivory Coast centre-back Ousmane Diomande this summer.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Sunderland join race for Parma defender?

According to 351 Deportes, Sunderland are eyeing up a move for the services of Parma defender Troilo, who was not a guaranteed starter for the Serie A side during the first half of the 2025-26 campaign.

However, the 22-year-old raised his performance levels after the midway point of the term to become a key man for the Italians, eventually recording 21 top-flight appearances by the conclusion of the campaign.

The report claims that Le Bris's Sunderland, Leeds, Brentford and managerless Fulham are the four Premier League clubs keen on bringing the young centre-back to English football this summer.

Following a string of exceptional displays during the second half of the season, Troilo is supposedly valued at £20m by Parma, making him a budget-friendly option for the majority of Premier League outfits.

Despite being happy at Stadio Ennio Tardini, it is understood that the Argentinian defender is interested in testing himself with a move abroad after spending the past 12 months on Italian soil.

© Imago

Leeds, Sunderland battle for squad depth

Since their mid-season switch to a back-three formation, Leeds are more reliant on having a plethora of available centre-back options in their ranks, with the Elland Road club appearing light on players at the moment.

With star defender Pascal Struijk and fringe player Sebastiaan Bornauw set to depart, the Whites need to recruit a couple of troops for their backline, hence the interest in Parma's Troilo.

In the North-East of England, Sunderland are preparing for their long-awaited return to the bright lights of continental football, and the juggling of European and domestic duties will require considerable squad depth.