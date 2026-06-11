Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'plotting record-breaking move' for Sporting Lisbon defender

By Carter White | 11 Jun 2026 14:10

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande this summer.

The Whites are preparing for a second straight year in the Premier League after avoiding relegation during 2025-26, despite a final-day defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium last month.

Daniel Farke's side ended up placing 14th spot in the top-flight standings, moving away from any relegation trouble during the second half of the campaign, leaving Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham in the dust.

Due to their excellent displays this term, many of Leeds' star players are attracting intrigue from around European football, with Manchester United supposedly keen on bringing Karl Darlow to Old Trafford.

It is said that the veteran shot-stopper would come into the Theatre of Dreams ranks as a backup option for first-choice goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who has impressed massively since his move from the Belgian Pro League last year.

© Imago

Leeds eyeing up Diomande move?

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are eyeing up a number of key defensive reinforcements ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, as they attempt to avoid a relegation battle during the 2026-27 season.

The report claims that Farke's troops have highlighted Sporting Lisbon defender Diomande as a potential arrival at Elland Road, where supporters will be expecting a push towards a top-half placement next term.

It is understood that Leeds are admirers of the 22-year-old's mix of youth, potential and European experience, with the centre-back playing nine times for the Portuguese giants in the Champions League last term.

However, Sporting are known in recent years for driving a hard bargain and could demand £43m for the services of Diomande, who by that yardstick would become the Whites' most expensive signing.

Leeds spent £35m on Georginio Rutter during the summer window of 2023, with the attacker eventually sold to Brighton & Hove Albion, who narrowly missed out on European football this term.

© Imago / Sportimage

Leeds' defensive priority

After a mid-season switch to a formation which uses three centre-backs, Leeds are more reliant on the defensive ranks in their squad - a situation which is obvious when viewing their recent transfer dealings.

At the age of 22, Diomande has the potential to blossom into one of the Premier League's best defenders, with the Ivorian supposedly keen on testing himself at the highest level of European football.

The potential loss to Darlow to Manchester United would be a huge blow to Leeds, however, you would back the Elland Road club to replace the Welshman sensibly during the summer trading point.