Crystal Palace transfer news: Sage 'targets reunion' with Lens midfielder also tracked by Manchester United

By Axel Clody | 01 Jul 2026 06:34

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage is reportedly keen to sign one of his former players from Lens during the summer transfer window, with midfielder Mamadou Sangare understood to be a target.

Sage left Lens for Selhurst Park after just one season at the helm, during which he guided the French club to a remarkable campaign: runners-up in Ligue 1, Champions League qualification and a first Coupe de France triumph.

Despite having a contract until June 2028 with the Artois club, the former Lyon manager opted for a move to the Premier League, signing a three-year deal with the Eagles, who finished 15th last term.

His sudden departure forced the Lens board to appoint a replacement, with German manager Dino Toppmoller taking over. A new era is set to begin with a squad expected to undergo significant changes.

Several departures have already been confirmed, including Allan Saint-Maximin, Adrien Thomasson, Wesley Said, Malang Sarr and Arthur Masuaku, but more high-profile exits could follow after a historic 2025-26 season.

Sage wants to bring Sangare to Crystal Palace

© Imago / PsnewZ

Among those who could leave is the highly coveted Sangare, the Malian midfielder currently valued at approximately £34m (40m euros), making him the most valuable player in the Lens squad.

One destination keeps emerging for the former Rapid Vienna man, who is under contract at Lens until June 2030: the Premier League. While Manchester United are understood to be pushing hard to land the midfielder, another English club have decided to enter the race.

According to Sky Sports, Sangare is on the radar of Crystal Palace and, by extension, his former manager Sage. The Selhurst Park outfit are exploring the possibility of signing the Bamako-born midfielder.

Purchased by Lens in the summer of 2025 for approximately £6.9m, Sangare would command a significantly higher fee following an outstanding individual and collective campaign.

Named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season, the number 8 is unlikely to be unmoved by the prospect of working with Sage once more. However, Crystal Palace would need to match Lens's asking price and fend off fierce competition to secure his signature.