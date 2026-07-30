Preview: Atlas vs Monterrey - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 30 Jul 2026 18:53

Atlas welcome Monterrey to the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara on Sunday in Matchday three of the Liga MX Apertura, with the hosts looking to make it three wins from three in the early weeks of the new campaign.

Hernan Crespo’s side sit third in the table after two convincing away victories, while Matias Almeyda’s Monterrey arrive having won one and lost one from their opening two fixtures and in need of a response on the road.

Match preview

Atlas have made an impressive start to the Apertura, winning both of their opening fixtures on the road to accumulate six points and sit third in the table.

Only goal difference separates them from the league leaders, and they now have the opportunity to build further momentum when they play at the Jalisco Stadium for the first time this season.

Crespo’s side opened their campaign with a 3-2 win at Leon, with Duk, Arturo Gonzalez and Aldo Rocha - the latter from the penalty spot scoring the goals.

A narrow 1-0 victory at Santos Laguna followed, with Edgar Zaldivar’s 64th-minute strike proving the difference, and Atlas head into Sunday’s fixture with confidence high and no points dropped.

The Argentine manager’s arrival in Guadalajara has gone smoothly so far, having taken charge just four months after being dismissed from his previous role in Brazil.

Winning his first two games is an encouraging sign, though the task facing him on Sunday is considerably stiffer as Atlas have failed to beat Monterrey in their last 10 meetings.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Monterrey, meanwhile, arrive with a more mixed picture after the opening two rounds.

Almeyda’s side began the Apertura with a 3-2 home win, with Lucas Ocampos netting a quick-fire brace and Jesus Corona adding a third, but they were unable to build on that in their next outing.

A 2-1 defeat at Necaxa followed, with Stefan Medina’s red card in the 20th minute leaving Monterrey a man down for the majority of the match.

They held on until the 91st minute before conceding the winner, a result that will have frustrated Almeyda given how close his side came to salvaging a point despite the numerical disadvantage.

This will be Monterrey’s second away fixture of the season, and Almeyda will be eager to secure their first road point of the campaign.

The former Chivas manager, who guided that club to five titles across all competitions between 2015 and 2018, returned to Liga MX management this season after his spell at Sevilla ended in March following a poor run of results.

The head-to-head record favours the visitors, with Monterrey having won six of the last 10 meetings between the two sides, with four ending in draws.

Atlas Liga MX form:

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Monterrey Liga MX form:

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Team News

© Imago / ImagenShop

Atlas have no significant injury concerns heading into Sunday’s fixture, and Crespo could name a largely unchanged side after back-to-back winning performances.

Zaldivar is set to retain his place in the lineup, while Gustavo Ferrareis and Milton Valenzuela are expected to feature in defence.

Monterrey will be without Stefan Medina for this fixture, with the right-back suspended after his red card against Necaxa.

Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada remains unavailable, with the Argentine still serving the remainder of a 13-match suspension he received in Spain’s Segunda Division, which carried over to Monterrey upon his return to the club.

Ocampos, who has scored three goals in the opening two fixtures, is expected to start on the wing, with Diego Rossi leading the attack.

Atlas possible starting lineup:

Vargas; Gustavo, Capasso, Zaldivar, Valenzuela; Duk, Schlegel, Hernandez, Mmaee; Gonzalez, Rocha

Monterrey possible starting lineup:

Cardenas; Chavez, Aceves, Salcedo, Arteaga; Oliver, Rodriguez; Orellano, Corona, Ocampos; Rossi

We say: Atlas 1-1 Monterrey

Monterrey’s dominance in this fixture over the past decade is difficult to ignore, and despite Atlas’s bright start to the season, the visitors have the quality to ensure they do not leave Guadalajara empty-handed.

Both sides have shown they can score goals in the opening weeks, and with neither able to claim clear superiority heading into Sunday, a share of the spoils feels the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.