Preview: Millwall vs Royal Antwerp - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Jul 2026 20:06

Millwall will play their final friendly before the start of the 2026-27 season on Saturday against visitors Royal Antwerp at The Den.

The ultimate aim for the hosts will be to use pre-season to prepare for a promotion charge from the Championship, whereas Royal Antwerp will begin their Belgian top-flight campaign on August 8.

Match preview

Millwall agonisingly missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League in 2025-26, with the club eventually finishing in third place with 83 points, one fewer than second-placed Ipswich Town.

To make matters worse, the Londoners were eliminated from the Championship playoffs by Hull City in the semi-finals, and it would be understandable if boss Alex Neil found it difficult to motivate players and fans ahead of their 23rd consecutive season outside of the top flight.

The Lions have not enjoyed a particularly successful pre-season when looking at results - they have lost three, drawn one and won just one of their five friendlies - and that could be a concern ahead of their EFL Cup clash with Queens Park Rangers on August 8.

Neil's side found the back of the net in just one of their last three outings, though their defensive record has been strong given they have only conceded at least two goals in two of their past 12 fixtures.

Millwall failed to achieve victory in 10 of their 23 home games in the Championship in 2025-26 (13 wins, three draws, seven losses), and they have been defeated in three of their five most recent contests at The Den.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Royal Antwerp finished 10th with 35 points in the regular season of Belgium's top flight in 2025-26, and they ended their Conference League playoff group second last in fifth place.

That campaign was disappointing considering the last time they had finished below fourth in the regular season came in 2018-19 (sixth), and boss Faris Haroun will be expected to oversee significant improvements.

The head coach has inherited a side that failed to score in four of their final five league fixtures of last term, a period in which they conceded nine times.

Antwerp have since played five friendlies, and they arrive at The Den having won two of them while only suffering one loss, and they have kept two clean sheets in their past three pre-season outings.

The Reds' record on their travels at the end of 2025-26 was alarming, with the team having lost five, drawn two and triumphed in just two of their final nine away contests.

Millwall friendly form:

L

W

L

L

D

Royal Antwerp friendly form:

D

L

W

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Christophe Saidi/FEP/Icon Sport

Millwall centre-backs Zak Sturge, Elkan Baggott and Ryan Leonard are likely to be trusted in defence after starting together against Bromley on Tuesday.

The trio may be stationed behind a midfield featuring anchor Derek Mazou-Sacko, as well as number eights Raees Bangura-Williams and Mathis Servais.

In the frontline, perhaps the home crowd should expect to see a strike partnership of Tairyk Arconte and Josh Coburn.

Royal Antwerp announced the signing of Maxime Busi on Wednesday from Reims, and he is set to play a role on Saturday in a back four.

Teenager Modibo Fofana could feature in a midfield three once again, while Anthony Valencia, Gerard Vandeplas and Thibo Somers are candidates to start in attack.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Jensen; Leonard, Baggott, Sturge; Azeez, Bangura-Williams, Mazou-Sacko, Servais, Lisbie; Arconte, Coburn

Royal Antwerp possible starting lineup:

Nozawa; Busi, Tsunashima, Van Helden, Ibrahim; Fofana, Ahoka, Dierckx; Valencia, Vandeplas, Somers

We say: Millwall 2-1 Royal Antwerp

Millwall may not have enjoyed great success over the past few friendlies, but it is hard to overlook the impact playing at The Den could have.

Royal Antwerp have often experienced defeat when travelling, and perhaps Saturday will see them struggle on the road once again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.