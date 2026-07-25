Trevoh Chalobah edges closer to Chelsea exit as Serie A club plan to 'accelerate' transfer talks

By Ben Sully | 25 Jul 2026 14:56 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 15:15

Como are reportedly expected to advance in talks with Chelsea over the potential transfer of defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The Blues are set to bolster their backline with the addition of France international Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.

Lacroix's arrival is likely to pave the way for defensive departures, including Axel Disasi and Chalobah.

Como are in pole position to secure Chalobah's services despite failing with their first two transfer offers.

The Serie A club have returned to the table with a fresh proposal worth around £26m.

© Imago / Action Plus

Chalobah nearing Chelsea exit

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Como's new offer could be enough to get a deal over the line in the coming days.

The two clubs are now in 'advanced' discussions, with talks set to accelerate over the course of the weekend.

Chelsea were believed to be looking for a guaranteed £30m fee, plus a further £5m in add-ons.

However, they appear to be willing to compromise on their asking price to get the sale over the line, knowing that the departure of a home-grown player will help them comply with the Premier League's financial regulations.

© Imago

End of an era for Chalobah

A transfer would bring an end to Chalobah's 19-year association with the west London club.

The 27-year-old, who has spent four spells out on loan, has made 151 first-team appearances since emerging from Chelsea's academy system.

Chalobah is now at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regularly, something that Xabi Alonso cannot guarantee him at Stamford Bridge, considering he would be competing with Lacroix, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Mamadou Sarr, Aaron Anselmino, Josh Acheampong and Jorrel Hato.

A move to Como will give him the chance to play under former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas and feature in the Champions League for a club that has enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent years.