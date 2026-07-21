Preview: FK Vojvodina vs Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 21 Jul 2026 11:01

Ajax begin their efforts to qualify for the main stage of the Conference League with a second qualifying round tie against FK Vojvodina.

While the Dutch giants earn entry to this phase of qualifying, their Serbian opponents have already suffered defeat in the Europa League first qualifying round to drop into this tournament.

Match preview

Although Ajax are regarded as the biggest club in Dutch football, their stock has continued to fall in recent seasons, and they came extremely close to failing to qualify for Europe.

After a fifth-placed finish in the Eredivisie, Ajax needed penalties to see off FC Utrecht in the European playoff final, their efforts still leading to the exit of caretaker boss Oscar Garcia.

Former Girona boss Michel is now at the helm, tasked with earning a return to the Champions League and ending a 32-year wait for a European trophy.

The high-profile additions of Daley Blind, Caio Henrique and Marcos Leonardo should only aid their cause on that front.

Ajax have played four friendlies ahead of this fixture, losing 3-1 to Panathinaikos in their first outing but concluding pre-season with a 1-0 victory over fellow Greek giants Olympiacos.

© Imago / Starsport

Meanwhile, FK Vojvodina had hoped to have a prolonged run in Europa League qualifying, only to be paired with Ferencvaros.

Despite only losing the home first leg by a 2-1 scoreline, Vojvodina lost 3-0 in Hungary to bow out tamely.

Last season's second-placed finishers in the Serbian top flight will be ruing their luck after drawing Ajax, opponents who they lost to 4-1 on aggregate in the Europa League second qualifying round in 2023-24.

While Vojvodina can take confidence from a 4-0 victory over OFK Beograd in their first league game of 2026-27 on Sunday, they have lost seven of their last eight fixtures on the European stage.

FK Vojvodina form (all competitions):

L L W

Ajax form (friendlies):

L W D W

Team News

FK Vojvodina will be without defender Kornel Szucs after his early red card during last week's second leg with Ferencvaros.

Djordje Crnomarkovic appears in line to deputise in the middle of the backline, while Nardin Mulahusejnovic should keep his place in attack after his double versus OFK Beograd.

Barring any injury issues, Michel may name the same XI from the last friendly on Saturday, with all but one player - Kasper Dolberg - being handed over an hour of game time.

That half-time switch was a consequence of Dolberg playing his first game of pre-season.

Oliver Edvardsen will be considered for a start courtesy of netting the only goal of the Olympiacos fixture as a substitute.

FK Vojvodina possible starting lineup:

Rosic; Butean, Tanjga, Crnomarkovic, Barros; Kokanovic, Petrovic, Vidosavljevic; Randjekovic, Mulahusejnovic, Kolarevic

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Paes; Rosa, Bouwman, Blind, Wijndal; Berghuis, Klaassen, Regeer, Godts; Dolberg, Gloukh

We say: FK Vojvodina 1-3 Ajax

Given the lack of competitive football in their legs, Ajax will be wary of being outfought by their Serbian hosts. However, the quality of Michel's side should come through at some stage, potentially through a fast start to proceedings before fatigue naturally kicks in.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.