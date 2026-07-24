Man City transfer news: Enzo Maresca 'keen' on shock £195m double swoop amid latest Rodri update

By Lewis Blain | 24 Jul 2026 07:39

Manchester City are weighing up an ambitious double raid on Chelsea as new boss Enzo Maresca continues shaping his squad for the new season.

The City boss is understood to admire two of his former players at Stamford Bridge, with fresh contact expected once international stars return from their post-World Cup break.

However, much of City's transfer strategy could hinge on the future of Rodri.

Enzo Maresca wants Chelsea duo at the Etihad Stadium

© Imago / Sportimage

According to emerging reports, Maresca remains 'keen' on signing both Enzo Fernandez and Malo Gusto from Chelsea.

Fernandez has emerged as a leading midfield target amid uncertainty surrounding Rodri's long-term future, while Maresca is also keen to bring in Gusto as a specialist right-back.

Neither deal is currently advancing, but both players remain firmly on City's shortlist and talks could accelerate once they return for pre-season following their World Cup commitments.

Chelsea's valuations represent the biggest obstacle.

Fernandez could cost close to £120 million, while Gusto is valued at around £75 million, taking the potential combined outlay to around £195 million.

How likely is Rodri to leave Man City?

© Iconsport / SPI

Despite speculation linking Rodri with a move to Real Madrid, an exit still feels rather unlikely this summer.

City are keen to extend the Spain international's contract rather than sell him, and while interest from Madrid remains genuine, no decision has been made by either club or player. He is also out of contract next summer and the LaLiga giants can speak to him for free from January.

His latest injury also changes the picture.

Rodri is now set to undergo surgery on a back problem sustained after helping Spain win the 2026 World Cup, with no definitive timetable yet established for his return. That means he is expected to miss the start of the new campaign, leaving significant uncertainty over his short-term availability.

From City's perspective, that makes selling him now even less logical.

One more elite midfielder would ease the burden during his recovery and provide long-term depth, but replacing arguably the world's best holding midfielder altogether would be an entirely different challenge.

Signing Fernandez alongside another addition would strengthen Maresca's options regardless of Rodri's future, but as things stand, the Spaniard still looks far more likely to remain at the Etihad Stadium than complete a blockbuster move away.