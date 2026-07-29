Preview: Coritiba vs Cruzeiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 29 Jul 2026 23:31 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 23:34

Coritiba and Cruzeiro head into matchday 21 of the 2026 Brasileiro with identical records. Both sides have collected 27 points from 20 matches, each with seven wins, six draws and seven defeats.

Their clash takes place on Friday at Couto Pereira in Curitiba. Coxa are looking to make home advantage count, while Raposa welcome key players back, yet still contend with defensive vulnerabilities and fresh absences.

Match preview

Coritiba arrive with a solid record for a newly promoted side, notably ending the first half of the season with their third-best points tally in the round-robin era. While survival remains the primary objective, 27 points allow them to look at the table with greater ambition.

The identity built by Fernando Seabra helps explain that progress. Coxa are most comfortable defending in a compact block, regaining possession without losing their shape, and accelerating play with quick passes. That approach has worked better away from home, where their attackers find more space to exploit and turn transitions into clear chances.

At Couto Pereira, however, the challenge changes. As the home side, Coritiba must be more proactive, circulate the ball for longer periods, and break down less exposed defences. The goalless draw with RB Bragantino last round illustrated that contradiction: the team regained defensive stability after conceding six goals against Flamengo and Palmeiras but managed only three shots on target and struggled to turn possession into results.

The return of Sebastian Gomez could be crucial in balancing that dilemma. The captain provides extra protection in the central area, limits space for Matheus Pereira, and frees Josue Pesqueira to receive the ball higher up the pitch. Coxa must attack without dismantling their defensive structure, especially against opponents who can punish any lapses in control.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Cruzeiro arrive at a different stage of their rebuild. Artur Jorge took charge of a side under pressure near the foot of the table and quickly raised the competitive level, lifting Raposa to eighth by the halfway mark and into the last 16 of both the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. The progress is clear, but it still depends heavily on the presence of their key creative players.

The 1-0 defeat to Botafogo last Sunday, which ended a nine-match unbeaten run, highlighted that weakness. Without Gerson and Matheus Pereira, Cruzeiro produced 16 shots but few clear chances. The return of both changes the team's structure: Gerson breaks lines by carrying the ball through midfield, while Matheus Pereira delivers quality in the final pass and boosts the team's ability to turn possession into genuine goalscoring opportunities.

Absentee problems persist, however. With Gabriel Pec, Luis Sinisterra and Neiser Villarreal all unavailable, Cruzeiro lose depth out wide and may focus their build-up through the centre. That makes it easier for Coritiba to stay compact but also creates a decisive battle in midfield, where whoever gains control could come away with a positive result.

Even so, Cruzeiro's defence keeps the contest open. Raposa have conceded 30 league goals-17 away from home-and tend to leave spaces when too many players are committed forward. That is precisely how Coritiba won at the Mineirao, despite seeing less of the ball. The balance, therefore, stems from this clash of limitations: Cruzeiro have more creativity in midfield, while Coxa boast home advantage, transition play, and clear routes to exploit the visitors' weaknesses.

Coritiba Brasileiro form:

D

W

W

L

L

D

Coritiba form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

L

D

Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

W

D

W

D

W

L

Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

W

D

W

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Coritiba welcome an important return in midfield with Sebastian Gomez, cleared after completing the concussion protocol. The captain is expected to replace Vini Paulista, who is suspended after picking up a third yellow card. In goal, Pedro Rangel is favoured over Pedro Morisco, who returns after four months out with a shoulder injury.

The centre-back pairing remains Tiago Coser and Jacy Maranhao. In attack, new signing Brian Ocampo expands the options out wide but still competes for a place with Lucas Ronier and Joaquin Lavega, while Breno Lopes and Pedro Rocha continue as the key names providing depth.

For Cruzeiro, Artur Jorge can once again call upon Gerson and Matheus Pereira, who served suspensions against Botafogo. Lucas Romero appears as a defensive option to provide solidity in that area, with Matheus Henrique and Lucas Silva as alternatives in a more protected set-up.

Fagner serves an automatic suspension after a third yellow card, with William taking over at right back. The attack remains limited by absences, increasing competition for places among Marquinhos, Bruno Rodrigues, Wanderson, and Keny Arroyo around Kaio Jorge. Cassio remains unavailable, Otavio continues in goal, and Fabricio Bruno will be monitored after leaving the previous match feeling unwell.

Coritiba possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Tinga, Maranhao, Coser, Melo; Santos, Gomez, Josue; Ronier, Lopes, Rocha

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; William, Bruno, Jesus, Rojas; Romero, Gerson, Pereira; Marquinhos, Arroyo, Kaio Jorge

We say: Coritiba 1-1 Cruzeiro

The draw projection is based on a match in which both sides have clear strengths but also evident limitations. Coritiba remain inconsistent at Couto Pereira, yet their transition play has already shown the ability to hurt Cruzeiro earlier in the season, and they again face a defence vulnerable away from home.

Cruzeiro, even with key returns, may still suffer from absences and defensive instability that have characterised their campaign, reducing the strength of any away favouritism. In this equilibrium between Raposa's creativity and Coxa's transition response, a draw emerges as the most logical outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.