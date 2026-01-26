Preview: Union SG vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 26 Jan 2026 19:05 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 20:55

Atalanta BC will travel to Union Saint-Gilloise for a crucial Champions League encounter at the Stade Joseph Marien on Wednesday evening, with both sides fighting for valuable points on matchday eight of the league phase.

The Belgian outfit currently sit 31st in the standings with six points from seven matches, while their Italian visitors are in a far stronger position, occupying 13th place with 13 points heading into the final round.

Match preview

Union Saint-Gilloise find themselves in a precarious position in the Champions League after collecting just six points from seven matches in the league phase.

Their European campaign has been marked by inconsistency, with two wins and five defeats leaving them on the brink of elimination.

Defensive vulnerabilities have been a recurring issue for the Belgian side, who have conceded 17 goals while scoring just seven, underlining their struggles against top-level opposition.

Those issues were once again evident in their most recent outing, a 2-0 defeat away to Bayern Munich.

Union SG have now lost five of their last six Champions League matches, while their home form offers little encouragement after three consecutive defeats at the Stade Joseph Marien.

The absence of any draws in their European campaign suggests a tendency toward decisive outcomes, either dominating weaker sides or being overpowered by stronger ones.

Despite their continental struggles, David Hubert’s men have shown improved form domestically, recording three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five matches across all competitions.

That run offers some hope that they can be competitive, even if translating domestic momentum to the Champions League has proven difficult.

© Imago

Atalanta, meanwhile, arrive in Belgium aiming to secure back-to-back UEFA competition victories against Belgian opposition after their 2-1 home win over Club Brugge on Matchday Two.

Prior to that result, the Italian side had lost all four of their previous encounters with Belgian teams.

La Dea sit comfortably inside the qualification places, having picked up 13 points from seven matches thanks to four wins, one draw and two defeats.

Their Champions League campaign has been built on consistency, particularly away from home, where they have lost just two of their last 14 group-stage or league-phase matches (nine wins, three draws).

Raffaele Palladino's men have also won their two most recent Champions League away fixtures without conceding, highlighting their growing maturity on the European stage.

However, they come into this contest off a narrow 3-2 home defeat to Athletic Bilbao, a result that ended their momentum but still showcased their attacking quality.

This will be the first competitive meeting between Union Saint-Gilloise and Atalanta, adding an extra layer of intrigue to Wednesday’s clash.

Union SG Champions League form:

LLLWLL

Union SG form (all competitions):

WDWWLD

Atalanta BC Champions League form:

WDWWWL

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

WWWDLW

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Union Saint-Gilloise will be without Kevin Rodriguez, who is sidelined through injury, while David Promise is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards and will miss this final league-phase fixture.

Mohammed Fuseini could be handed a starting role in attack in Promise’s absence, with Kevin Mac Allister and Christian Burgess expected to anchor the defence.

Atalanta, meanwhile, will be without Raoul Bellanova due to a hamstring injury.

Gianluca Scamacca, who has scored in successive Champions League appearances, is expected to lead the line once again.

Ademola Lookman could be introduced from the bench as Atalanta look to maintain their attacking threat

Union SG possible starting lineup:

Scherpen; Khalaili, Burgess, Mac Allister, Sykes; Zorgane, Van de Perre, Smith; Ait El Hadj, Fuseini, Florucz

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Ahanor, Djimsiti, Scalvini; Bernasconi, De Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; De Ketelaere, Zalewski; Scamacca

We say: Union SG 1-2 Atalanta BC

Union Saint-Gilloise may take confidence from their domestic form, with the Belgian side currently sitting at the top of the league, but Atalanta’s superior European pedigree and strong away record should give them the edge.

A competitive contest is expected, though the Italian side’s efficiency in key moments could prove decisive.

