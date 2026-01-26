Liverpool new signing: Reds confirm deal for Austrian-born teen defender

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Jan 2026 20:29

Liverpool have confirmed that a deal has been agreed in principle to sign Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria Vienna.

The Reds are unlikely to delve into the winter market to add a senior defender to their ranks despite going through an injury crisis.

However, the 20-time Premier League champions are active in bolstering their academy and have secured another talented defender.

The Reds earlier confirmed the signing of Senegalese defender Mor Talla Ndiaye, who has joined the Reds' Under-21 squad from Amitie FC.

Now, Liverpool have confirmed on their official website that they have added another young defender, Ndukwe, who will link up with the Reds’ Under-21 squad in the summer.

Ifeanyi Ndukwe: portfolio

He’s now a Red.



The future looks promising doesn’t it? https://t.co/wBmZxeKIsX pic.twitter.com/16gEUJIJl9 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 26, 2026

The youngster is a tall defender, 6’5, and he is noted for his pace, which indicates that he can be a future successor to Virgil van Dijk.

Ndukwe is currently playing the Austria Vienna under-21 side, and is awaiting his first-team debut, having made the bench nine times.

It has been earlier reported that Liverpool will pay an initial fee of around £2.6m for the defender, where Austria Vienna are expected to retain a sell-on clause.

The youngster possesses considerable pace which is unusual for a tall player, while he is equally brilliant with his passing range.

Liverpool’s injury crisis at the back

© Imago / Buzzi

Along with their struggles on the pitch, Liverpool find themselves in a position where the squad has been depleted with injury crisis.

Ahead of their crucial Champions League match against Qarabag, Liverpool are missing Joe Gomez, who picked up an injury during the 3-2 loss against AFC Bournemouth.

Ibrahima Konate has been granted a compassionate leave following the death of his father, which means Liverpool are short of options at the back.

Andrew Robertson has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, but the Reds have now decided to keep him for the rest of the season.