Brentford transfer news: "Frustrated" midfielder completes move to Championship club

By Ben Sully | 26 Jan 2026 19:38 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 20:20

Brentford have announced the sale of Paris Maghoma to Championship side Norwich City.

The Canaries have paid an undisclosed fee to recruit the 24-year-old, who has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Maghoma was unable to establish himself in the first team during his five-year spell as a Brentford player, making just 10 senior appearances for the senior side.

The midfielder predominantly featured for Brentford's B team and spent time on loan at AFC Wimbledon, MK Dons and Bolton Wanderers.

Thank you, Paris ?



We can confirm that Paris Maghoma has joined Norwich City on a permanent transfer — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 26, 2026

Andrews admits Maghoma frustration

Brentford boss Keith Andrews conceded that Maghoma has probably been left "frustrated" by his lack of action for the first team.

“There’s no doubting Paris’s ability," Andrews told the Brentford website. “He’s a very talented young player who has probably been frustrated with a lack of game time and is at an age now where he really needs to go and play football.

“His talent should allow him to have a really good career, so we wish Paris really well at a very good club.”

Maghoma will hope to gain regular playing time in the Championship, having become Norwich's third addition of the January transfer window.

New Beginnings! ?@NorwichCityFC ?

Buzzing to be here & can’t wait to play infront of all you fans!

Grateful for this blessing & opportunity! Let’s go ??

Thank you God for making this all possible ??

Jeremiah 29:11 ✝️ pic.twitter.com/UWnqrGmGYH — Paris Maghoma (@Maghomaa) January 26, 2026

Maghoma eyeing Premier League return with Norwich

Following the announcement of the move, Maghoma told BBC Radio Norfolk: "I had a chat with the gaffer (Philippe Clement), and it's a young group, something I could see myself being integrated into.

"I know the start of the season wasn't the greatest, but the team seems to be picking up some really good form, some decent results, so it's about building on that and hopefully getting ourselves back into the Premier League.

"It's amazing - even though we're in the Championship right now, the whole environment is built for the Premier League so it's up to us guys on the pitch to do the job and get us there."

Norwich are may be sitting in the lower reaches of the Championship table, but they have been a rejuvenated force since Clement took over the reins in November.

Maghoma could make his debut in Norwich's meeting with second-placed Middlesbrough at Carrow Road on Saturday.