Virgil van Dijk and Memphis Depay headline Netherlands squad as Jurrien Timber and Xavi Simons miss World Cup

By Nsidibe Akpan | 14 Jun 2026 21:01

Ahead of the Netherlands' opening fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Japan, Sports Mole senior reporter Matt Law and site coordinator Ben Knapton assess Oranje's standout players and the key figures who could shape their tournament.

The standout players for Ronald Koeman's side

It's a very interesting squad, you look through it and it's packed full of quality players who have played in the biggest club matches in football.

Van Dijk hasn't had the best season, and Frenkie de Jong is a class player but has had fitness issues and hasn't been at his best at Barcelona, if he's in full flow they'll have a really good chance of keeping the ball.

The weather and heat at this World Cup will be important, and teams that keep the ball well will do really well.

Teams that can wear the opposition down is a strength of the Netherlands, they do have quality midfield players in Tijjani Reijnders and Ryan Gravenberch.

The striker question

Netherlands all-time top scorers 1. Memphis Depay: 55 goals (109 apps) 2. Robin van Persie: 50 goals (102 apps) 3. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar: 42 goals (76 apps) 4. Patrick Kluivert: 40 goals (79 apps) 5. Dennis Bergkamp: 37 goals (79 apps) =5. Arjen Robben: 37 goals (96 apps) 8. Ruud van Nistelrooy: 35 goals (70 apps) =9. Johan Cruyff: 33 goals (48 apps)

Going forward there's a similar problem of not having that really elite striker you can call upon.

Memphis Depay is the all-time top scorer for the Netherlands with 55 goals, but you think about the players they've had: Van Persie, Huntelaar, Van Nistelrooy, Bergkamp, Johan Cruyff.

They just don't have that player in the final third now, Wout Weghorst is still in and around the camp.

Think about how much he struggled at Manchester United, but he's had his big moments for the Netherlands in major competitions.

Brian Brobbey in the final third, someone who's had a good season at Sunderland, with only one goal for his country so far.

Summerville is an interesting inclusion from West Ham.

Key absentees Jurrien Timber (Arsenal): Ruled out with a persistent groin injury. One of the most effective one-on-one defenders at right-back in the world, with the added ability to operate as a centre-back. His absence removes both a starting option and a tactical fallback that Koeman cannot directly replace. Ruled out with a persistent groin injury. One of the most effective one-on-one defenders at right-back in the world, with the added ability to operate as a centre-back. His absence removes both a starting option and a tactical fallback that Koeman cannot directly replace. Xavi Simons (Tottenham): Ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a match against Wolverhampton during the final weeks of the club season and was ruled out of the entire tournament. He was widely considered a potential key contributor in the final third, and his creative output between the lines is not straightforwardly covered within the current squad. Ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a match against Wolverhampton during the final weeks of the club season and was ruled out of the entire tournament. He was widely considered a potential key contributor in the final third, and his creative output between the lines is not straightforwardly covered within the current squad. Others: Stefan de Vrij and Matthijs de Ligt are also absent through injury, adding to the defensive disruption ahead of the tournament opener against Japan on June 14.

Two absences that change the picture

Jurrien Timber is a big miss at the back, and Xavi Simons is a big part of what the Netherlands do.

Those are two real big absentees in a squad that doesn't have that top quality like it did in the past, like Robben and players like that.

I'd be struggling to predict them reaching beyond a quarterfinal, and they might even fall just short of that.

It's going to be an interesting watch.

Jurrien Timber is a huge miss for Netherlands

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

Timber is one of the best one-on-one right-backs on the planet.

He's not as strong going forward as Denzel Dumfries, but if you're looking for a player who will just shut down the opposition and wriggle out of tight spaces, Timber is the one you want.

Interestingly, the other right-back option is Mats Wieffer from Brighton, who has transitioned from midfielder to right-back.

In a player ratings report from the Algeria defeat, he was only given a 5.5, with the reporter saying they need Dumfries back ASAP.

What Dumfries brings in attack and what Timber brings in defence, if they need to shut up shop Timber would have been perfect.

He can also play as a centre-back, so he's a big miss.