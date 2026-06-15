Argentina vs. Algeria: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

Reigning champions Argentina will begin their 2026 World Cup campaign with a contest against Algeria in Kansas City on Tuesday night.
The two teams are competing in Group J alongside Austria and Jordan.
Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Argentina and Algeria ahead of their clash at the competition.
Head-to-head record
Previous meetings: 1
Argentina wins: 1
Draws: 0
Algeria wins: 0
History will be made on Tuesday night, as Argentina and Algeria go head-to-head for the first time in a competitive match, with their only previous meeting being a friendly almost 20 years ago.
There were seven goals scored in their only clash back in June 2007, with a certain Lionel Messi netting twice, while Carlos Tevez was also on the scoresheet for La Albiceleste in what proved to be a 4-3 success.
Previous meetings
Jun 05, 2007: Algeria 3-4 Argentina (international friendly)
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