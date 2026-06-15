Aston Villa transfer news: Premier League clubs 'calling' for Juventus defender who could be sold by Serie A giants

By Darren Plant | 15 Jun 2026 12:10

Aston Villa are allegedly one of three Premier League clubs who are interested in signing Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly.

During the 2025 winter transfer window, Juventus completed the surprise acquisition of the Englishman from Newcastle United, initially on loan.

However, that eventually became a permanent transfer, with the 27-year-old having now racked up 62 starts and three substitute outings in all competitions.

While Kelly is a first-choice pick in the Juventus backline, the club's failure to qualify for next season's Champions League has led to offers being invited for a number of their players.

According to TuttoJuve, there are three Premier League clubs who are contemplating whether to make a move for Kelly over the coming weeks.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Which Premier League clubs are interested in Lloyd Kelly?

The report alleges that Aston Villa, former club Newcastle and Nottingham Forest are all monitoring the situation.

Prior to his exit from St James' Park, Kelly had only made six starts and seven substitute outings in all competitions.

From Villa's perspective, Unai Emery is in the market for fresh faces that will lower the average age of their squad.

With regards to defenders, each of Villa's four centre-backs are aged between 28 and 33, emphasising why Emery is interested in new signings.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are said to be ready to move for Kelly if it becomes apparent that he would consider a transfer to the City Ground.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why may Juventus sell Lloyd Kelly?

From a financial perspective, Juventus chiefs are looking at ways where they can make profit on player sales.

Kelly's reputation has been enhanced since moving to Turin for £15m. Juventus are allegedly of the opinion that they could recoup £30m for his signature this summer.

Although Juventus have not made a final decision, it is suggested that being able to double their money on Kelly may prove too tempting to turn down.

Manager Luciano Spalletti is already keen to strengthen the middle of his backline during the summer transfer window.