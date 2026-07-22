Arsenal 'retain' interest in 23y/o Liverpool-linked attacker after missing out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Jul 2026 20:23

Arsenal are reportedly maintaining their interest in Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old enhanced his growing reputation with an impressive World Cup campaign for France, scoring three goals in eight appearances, and has emerged as one of the most sought-after attackers on the market.

According to Sky Sports News, PSG could be prepared to sanction Barcola's departure if an acceptable offer arrives before the transfer deadline.

The European champions are said to be pushing to sign Yan Diomande, and his arrival could potentially open the door for Barcola to seek regular first-team football elsewhere.

While Barcola currently finds himself behind Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue in the pecking order, PSG are still believed to value the Frenchman highly and would ideally prefer to keep hold of him regardless of any incoming additions.

Arsenal retain interest in Bradley Barcola?

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

The report adds that Arsenal remain admirers of Barcola after failing in their pursuit of Morgan Rogers, who has since completed a move from Aston Villa to Chelsea.

The Gunners are continuing their search for further attacking reinforcements and could now revive their long-standing interest in the French international.

Arsenal are also reportedly on the verge of signing Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge in a deal worth £34m, with the Greek winger expected to replace the departed Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal to face Liverpool competition for Bradley Barcola

© Imago / ANP

Liverpool are also understood to be firmly in the race for Barcola as they continue to reshape their attacking options this summer.

Although the Reds have already secured the signing of Victor Munoz from Osasuna, further additions remain on the agenda as they prepare for life after Mohamed Salah.

Reports suggest Liverpool are huge admirers of Barcola, with the biggest obstacle to a deal not their desire to sign the winger but whether a financially viable agreement can be reached with PSG.

Andoni Iraola has publicly acknowledged the need to recruit another wide player this summer, while Liverpool are also reported to have made an approach for Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche.