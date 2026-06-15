Crystal Palace summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for the Eagles in 2026 window

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jun 2026 06:35 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 06:35

Crystal Palace supporters are still basking in the glory of their Conference League triumph, but the club have shifted their focus to appointing a new manager following Oliver Glasner’s exit.

Pierre Sage is expected to take the reins at Selhurst Park and will be tasked with building a squad capable of competing in the Europa League as well as improving on their 15th-placed Premier League finish from last season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Crystal Palace’s confirmed transfer activity for the 2026 summer window.

Crystal Palace confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

None

Crystal Palace confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

None

Crystal Palace net spend: Summer 2026

Crystal Palace total spend summer 2026: £0m

Crystal Palace total income summer 2026: £0m

Crystal Palace net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Crystal Palace transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / Action Plus

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

Odsonne Edouard (Lens)

Ismaelo Ganiou (Lens)

Out

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Daichi Kamada (leave upon expiration of contract)

Nathaniel Clyne (leave upon expiration of contract)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (AC Milan)

Adam Wharton (Liverpool)

Maxence Lacroix (Bayern Munich)

You can find a complete list of the latest Crystal Palace transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.