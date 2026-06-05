Next Fulham manager: Former Spurs boss Thomas Frank releases statement to declare future intentions

By Darren Plant | 05 Jun 2026 15:42

Thomas Frank has announced that he has no intention of accepting a new managerial role this summer.

The Dane has been out of work since being sacked as Tottenham Hotspur head coach in February after just 38 matches in charge.

In sharp contrast to his successful stint with Brentford, Frank won just 13 matches in all competitions and left Spurs scrapping for Premier League survival.

Nevertheless, with his stock still relatively high, the 52-year-old has been linked with the likes of Fulham and Crystal Palace, who both require new managers.

However, on Friday afternoon, Frank released an official statement to reveal that he is no rush to return to the dugout.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Frank releases statement on immediate future

In a statement published on BBC Sport, Frank said: "I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has reached out over the past few months. Your support and encouragement have been greatly appreciated.

"Leaving Tottenham has given me the chance to step back and reflect on my journey so far. Football management is a profession that demands complete commitment every single day, and periods like this are a rare opportunity to assess, learn and gain a fresh perspective.

"From the outside, it may have looked like a time of many challenges at Tottenham when results were not what we wanted. From within, however, it becomes clear why the club is so special - full of talented people who work tirelessly every day. I have no doubt Tottenham has a bright future.

"Football remains a huge part of who I am, and I have chosen to use this time productively. Over the coming months, besides spending time with family and friends, I will continue studying, observing and learning from other leaders both within sport and beyond it.

"I am also looking forward to covering the World Cup for Danish television and the BBC, as well as experiencing the Tour de France. Time away from the touchline is allowing me to broaden my perspective and gather insights that I look forward to bringing into my next challenge.

"There have been conversations and opportunities since leaving Spurs, but I have decided not to rush into the next role. For me, this summer is not the right time to go back into management.

"When the time is right, I will look forward to my return as a manager, ready to embrace the job with great energy and dedication."

© Imago

What next for Fulham, Crystal Palace?

Crystal Palace have known for some time that Oliver Glasner was departing his role in the Selhurst Park.

Lens boss Pierre Sage is seemingly in line to succeed the Austrian with developments expected over the coming days.

The race to become Fulham boss is far more open, with Frank among those who has been tipped to replace Marco Silva.

However, he was only one of a number of candidates, with Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna the bookmakers' favourite.