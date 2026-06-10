Crystal Palace transfer news: Pierre Sage eyes raid on former club Lens for key starter as managerial appointment nears

By Axel Clody | 10 Jun 2026 09:14 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 09:16

Pierre Sage is on the verge of becoming Crystal Palace's new manager, and the Frenchman could bring one of his key players from Racing Club de Lens with him to Selhurst Park this summer.

After just one season on the Lens bench, Sage is already packing his bags. Despite holding a contract running until June 2028 and the prospect of leading his squad into next season's Champions League, the French coach has been unable to resist the lure of the Premier League.

Barring a dramatic twist, the former Lyon manager will take charge at Crystal Palace. The Eagles finished 15th in the Premier League last season but, more significantly, won the Conference League, and have reached an agreement with Lens to buy out the remaining years of Sage's contract for a fee of approximately £4.2 million (€5 million), according to L'Equipe.

Could Ganiou follow Sage to Crystal Palace?

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Already facing the departures of several key players — Adrien Thomasson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Wesley Said among them — Lens could suffer further consequences from Sage's move to south London. According to Flashscore, Crystal Palace are interested in one of the pillars of the Lens squad: centre-back Ismaelo Ganiou.

The Eagles are targeting the 21-year-old French defender ahead of the 2026-27 season. Crystal Palace face competition from Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund, but Sage's presence on the bench represents a significant advantage in helping the club get the deal over the line.

A product of the Lens academy, Ganiou is under contract until June 2028 with the Ligue 1 runners-up. Initially a substitute at the start of the season, he established himself as a regular in the starting line-up, making 22 starts in 23 Ligue 1 appearances.

However, Lens are not making his departure a priority, particularly if the highly sought-after Samson Baidoo also leaves. The club are keen to avoid weakening the squad too heavily during what promises to be a demanding summer of transition.