Sports Mole Cage 2026: Yan Diomande's Tornado vs. Cole Palmer's Ole in grand final

By Ben Knapton | 10 Jun 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 09:00

The Sports Mole Cage 2026 has reached its grand finale after Dribble Tornado edged past Viking Voltage in a thrilling semi-final, setting up a championship showdown against Generation Ole.

Inspired by the legendary Nike cage football era, and encompassing established superstars to rising sensations, the cage has witnessed countless moments of brilliance. Now, only two teams remain, with the Sports Mole Cage 2026 crown on the line.

Introducing the teams

Dribble Tornado have captivated fans throughout the competition with their flair, creativity and fearless approach. Bruno Guimaraes provides leadership, composure and technical excellence in the heart of the team, while Liverpool transfer target Yan Diomande has emerged as one of the tournament's most exciting performers with his direct running and attacking confidence. Completing the trio is Michael Olise, whose elegance, imagination and ability to produce moments of magic have made him a constant threat in every round. They are expressive, unpredictable and capable of changing a match in an instant.

Standing opposite them are Generation Ole, a team that embodies the future of world football. Lamine Yamal has dazzled with his fearless creativity and extraordinary close control, Desire Doue brings flair, unpredictability and technical brilliance, while Cole Palmer combines composure with a remarkable knack for delivering decisive moments under pressure. Together, they have blended youthful confidence with elite-level quality to power their way into the final. They are inventive, fearless and perfectly suited to the freedom of cage football.

What is the Sports Mole Cage 2026?

The fans remain the final judges.

Supporters can vote through Sports Mole social channels and in the website comments section, where every dribble, finish and moment of brilliance fuels the debate. Chemistry, creativity, personality and impact under pressure will determine who lifts the trophy.

Will Dribble Tornado's flair and unpredictability carry them to glory, or can Generation Ole's fearless young stars complete their remarkable journey and claim the title? The final decision belongs to the fans.