Sports Mole's The Cage 2026: Erling Haaland's Vikings, Yan Diomande's Dribblers battle for final spot

By Ben Knapton | 09 Jun 2026 09:00

The Sports Mole Cage 2026 semi-finals continue after Generation Ole defeated Atlas Tango to book their place in the showpiece event.

Inspired by the legendary Nike cage football era, the tournament has delivered weeks of fan-decided drama, outrageous skill and unforgettable moments. Now, the final remaining spot in the championship match is up for grabs as two contrasting sides prepare for a cage football showdown.

Introducing the teams

Dribble Tornado have stormed into the semi-finals through a combination of flair, creativity and fearless attacking football. Bruno Guimaraes provides leadership, technical excellence and the ability to dictate the flow of the game, while Liverpool-linked Yan Diomande brings pace, confidence and a willingness to take on any opponent. Completing the trio is Michael Olise, whose elegance, imagination and eye for spectacular moments make him one of the most exciting players left in the competition. They are expressive, unpredictable and capable of producing magic from anywhere inside the cage.

Standing opposite them are Viking Voltage, a side built on power, intensity and relentless attacking pressure. Kalidou Koulibaly supplies defensive authority and physical dominance, while Raphinha combines creativity with relentless energy and technical quality. Leading the charge is Erling Haaland, a forward whose blend of strength, pace and ruthless finishing makes him a constant threat whenever the ball enters the attacking zone. They are direct, aggressive and thrive in high-intensity battles.

What is the Sports Mole Cage 2026?

The fans remain the final judges.

Supporters can vote through Sports Mole social channels and in the website comments section, where every dribble, finish and moment of brilliance fuels the debate. Chemistry, creativity, personality and impact under pressure will determine who advances.

Will Dribble Tornado's flair and unpredictability carry them into the championship match, or can Viking Voltage's power and resilience prove decisive once again? The decision belongs to the fans.