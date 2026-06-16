South Africa lineup vs. Czech Republic: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group A matchday 2 clash including Sphephelo Sithole decision

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 17 Jun 2026 00:37

Manager Hugo Broos faces the task of reshaping his South Africa side for their Matchday Two clash against Czech Republic in Group A of the 2026 World Cup after a costly lack of discipline undermined their opening fixture.

Bafana Bafana fell to a 2-0 defeat against co-hosts Mexico last Thursday in a contest that saw the African nation receive two of the three red cards shown on the night.

Sphephelo Sithole was the first to be dismissed in the 49th minute after bringing down a Mexican attacker as the last defender, before Themba Zwane was also sent off in the 84th minute for violent conduct.

While Zwane's absence is not expected to have a major impact given that he was introduced from the bench before his premature departure, Sithole's suspension leaves a more significant gap in the side and could prompt Broos to switch from the 5-3-2 system deployed against Mexico to a more attack-minded 4-2-3-1 shape.

Captain Ronwen Williams is expected to continue between the posts, while a four-man back line could once again feature Aubrey Modiba, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Khuliso Mudau, with Nkosinathi Sibisi potentially the player to make way should the tactical adjustment materialise.

In midfield, Jayden Adams is likely to retain his place, with Thalente Mbatha expected to step in alongside him as part of a double pivot to compensate for Sithole's suspension.

Further forward, Tshepang Moremi could occupy the left flank, while Oswin Appollis is expected to operate on the opposite wing and Teboho Mokoena should be handed the central attacking midfield role.

Lyle Foster is then tipped to lead the line on his own, a move that could see Iqraam Rayners drop to the bench after starting alongside the Burnley forward in a two-man attack against Mexico.

South Africa predicted lineup:

Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Adams, Mbatha; Appollis, Mokoena, Moremi; Foster