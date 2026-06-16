Preview: Czech Republic vs South Africa- prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 16 Jun 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 00:20

Two sides looking to recover from opening-match defeats in Group A of the 2026 World Cup lock horns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday evening as Czech Republic take on South Africa.

Bafana Bafana began both their campaign and this year's global showpiece with a turbulent 2-0 defeat to co-host Mexico, seven hours before Repre suffered a 2-1 loss against South Korea.

Match preview

Czech Republic ended a 20-year absence from the World Cup by overcoming Denmark on penalties in the UEFA qualifying play-off, securing only their second appearance at the tournament as an independent nation following their group-stage exit in 2006.

Repre’s hopes of avoiding another early departure would have been strengthened by a positive opening result in North America and Miroslav Koubek's side appeared on course for exactly that when Ladislav Krejci headed home Vladimir Coufal's long throw in the 59th minute against South Korea.

That advantage proved short-lived as Hwang In-beom restored parity for the Taeguk Warriors before the contest slipped further away from Czech, who saw a Tomas Soucek strike ruled out shortly before Oh Hyeon-gyu netted the decisive goal in the 80th minute.

The defeat brought an end to Repre's six-match unbeaten sequence - comprising four victories inside 90 minutes and two penalty shootout successes during qualification - while extending a defensive concern that has seen them fail to record a clean sheet in each of their last five outings.

A victory here would significantly enhance their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds, whether through the automatic places or as one of the best third-placed teams, though there is little historical reference point between the nations after their only previous meeting ended in a 2-2 draw at the 1997 FIFA Confederations Cup.

© Imago / ABACAPRESS

Meanwhile, South Africa are competing at the World Cup for the fourth time and their first appearance since hosting the tournament in 2010, when they also faced Mexico in the opening fixture, albeit undr very different circumstances.

Bafana Bafana were ultimately punished for lapses both in and out of possession, with Sphephelo Sithole enduring a night to forget after surrendering the ball in the build-up to Julian Quinones's ninth-minute opener before being dismissed for a last-man foul four minutes into the second half.

Matters deteriorated further for Hugo Broos's side when Raul Jimenez doubled Mexico's advantage with a header in the 67th minute, while Themba Zwane's red card for violent conduct six minutes from time left the African nation with nine men despite Cesar Montes also being sent off deep into stoppage time.

Broos must now find solutions for the absences created by suspension, although the Belgian manager will be equally concerned by a run of six matches without victory, with each of their three defeats during that spell featuring multiple goals conceded.

There is at least a reason for optimism, however, as South Africa won their most recent World Cup encounter against European opposition, defeating France 2-1 in 2010, though another failure to claim maximum points would leave them staring at the prospect of yet another group-stage elimination, having suffered such fate in their three previous berths in the global tournament.

Czech Republic form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

L

South Africa form (all competitions):

L

W

L

D

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / CTK

Czech Republic emerged from their clash with South Korea without any fresh injury concerns and Koubek is expected to stick with the trusted 3-4-2-1 system that has served his side well in recent months.

Captain Tomas Soucek should continue to marshal the midfield alongside Alexandr Sojka, while Jaroslav Zeleny and Vladimir Coufal are set to occupy the wing-back positions and goalscorer Krejci is likely to retain his place in the back three.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers defender has been a consistent attacking threat from dead-ball situations, contributing to four goals across his last five international appearances, and he could again prove influential in both penalty areas, while Patrik Schick is expected to spearhead the attack.

As for South Africa, Broos faces the challenge of reshuffling his side following the suspensions of Sithole and Zwane, although the latter's absence may be less disruptive after appearing as a substitute before his dismissal.

Jayden Adams is expected to keep his place in midfield, while Thalente Mbatha could be drafted into the double pivot alongside him as the head coach considers moving away from a back five and adopting a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Such an adjustment may come at the expense of Nkosinathi Sibisi, while Lyle Foster is poised to lead the line on his own and Iqraam Rayners could find himself among the replacements after starting in a front pairing against Mexico.

Czech Republic possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Hranac, Chaloupek, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Sojka, Zeleny; Sulc, Provod; Schick

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Adams, Mbatha; Appollis, Mokoena, Moremi; Foster

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We say: Czech Republic 2-1 South Africa

Czech Republic arrived at the World Cup on the back of a six-match unbeaten run featuring four victories inside normal time, suggesting that their narrow defeat to South Korea may prove nothing more than a temporary setback.

The Europeans also appear better placed from a form perspective, while South Africa's disciplinary issues and depleted squad could leave them vulnerable, leading us to expect Koubek's men to edge a closely contested encounter.



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