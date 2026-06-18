Liverpool transfer news: Reds keep German attacker on 'transfer wish list' as Yan Diomande alternative

By Saikat Mandal | 18 Jun 2026 16:03

Liverpool's summer rebuild under Andoni Iraola continues to gather pace, with the Reds increasingly being linked with some of Europe's most exciting young attacking talents.

The Merseyside giants have reportedly hijacked a deal for Osasuna winger Victor Munoz, although further reinforcements in wide areas are expected before the transfer window closes.

RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande remains one of Liverpool's leading targets, but the club are understood to be exploring alternative options should a deal prove difficult to complete.

Liverpool interested in Said El Mala?

© Imago / Noah Wedel

According to Ben Jacobs, Liverpool retain a strong interest in FC Koln youngster Said El Mala and have kept the highly-rated forward firmly on their shortlist.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with Brighton & Hove Albion in recent months, although several other clubs have now entered the race for his signature.

El Mala enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign, scoring 13 goals and registering four assists in 34 appearances.

A dynamic left-footed attacker capable of operating across the frontline, El Mala possesses the technical quality and explosive pace that could make him well suited to Premier League football.

It will be not be easy to lure El Mala, as Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the chase for the German, who is valued at around £34.5m.

Other attacking options for Liverpool

© Iconsport

Jacobs adds that Liverpool are continuing to work on a move for Diomande, although Paris Saint-Germain remain a serious obstacle in the pursuit of the RB Leipzig star.

Alongside El Mala, the Reds are also monitoring Brighton's Yankuba Minteh and Lille's Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

PSG winger Bradley Barcola has also been linked with a move to Anfield in recent months, although his valuation may have climbed even higher after finding the net in France's World Cup opener against Senegal.

El Mala is the type of player who instantly catches the eye, and his ability to cut inside from the right onto his stronger left foot could make him an intriguing option for Liverpool, particularly given his age, potential and relatively attainable price tag.