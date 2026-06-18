Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'still working' on signing £110m World Cup winger alongside Victor Munoz

By Lewis Blain | 18 Jun 2026 08:10

Liverpool's summer rebuild under new manager Andoni Iraola continues to gather momentum as the Reds target some of Europe's most exciting young attacking talents.

While much of the recent attention has focused on Liverpool's hijack of talented Osasuna winger Victor Munoz, the Anfield hierarchy are also pushing ahead with another ambitious deal that could transform the club's long-term future.

Competition is fierce, but there is growing optimism on Merseyside that both targets could arrive before the transfer window closes.

Liverpool remain in pursuit of Yan Diomande despite Victor Munoz hijack

© Imago / Ernest Kolodziej / Ball Raw Images

Liverpool are continuing to work on a deal for RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande despite making progress in their pursuit of Victor Munoz.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has revealed that the Reds remain optimistic about landing Diomande, with discussions ongoing as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of Iraola's first season in charge.

However, Liverpool are far from alone in the race. Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are also pushing hard for the Ivory Coast international.

Any move will not come cheaply - the Bundesliga side had initially valued Diomande at around £87 million, but his impressive performances and growing interest from Europe's elite have reportedly driven that figure up to around £110 million.

Liverpool clearly believe the winger is worth the investment, viewing him as one of the most exciting attacking prospects available on the market.

Yan Diomande has already impressed at the 2026 World Cup

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Diomande's reputation has only grown since the 2026 World Cup got underway.

The Ivory Coast star announced himself on the global stage with a stunning display in their 1-0 win over Ecuador, earning the Man of the Match award after helping his side secure victory. He completed the full 90 minutes, registered 80 touches, created five chances and won 11 duels in a performance that showcased the complete package.

What makes Diomande so appealing is his versatility and dynamism. He is comfortable operating on either flank, possesses outstanding ball-carrying ability, and consistently looks to create opportunities for teammates. His willingness to take responsibility in big moments has also stood out.

At just the start of what many expect to be an elite-level career, Diomande already looks capable of impacting games at the highest level. The fact that his valuation has reportedly soared to £110 million underlines how highly he is regarded across Europe.

For Liverpool, the price tag is enormous and would represent a major gamble, yet there is a reason clubs such as PSG are also circling. Diomande has the profile of a future superstar and, if his World Cup performances are any indication, he could become one of the defining attackers of the next generation.

Whether Liverpool ultimately decide to meet Leipzig's demands remains to be seen, but it is easy to understand why Iraola and the club's recruitment team are so keen.