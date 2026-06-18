Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'plot £21m swoop' for Belgian winger wonderkid

By Axel Clody | 18 Jun 2026 06:38

Tottenham are chasing a Malick Fofana from Lyon this summer after tabling a £21m bid, but the French club want £30m to let the winger go.

Lyon are already set to lose Afonso Moreira, with a permanent transfer to Bayer Leverkusen agreed for a fee of £27 million (€32m). However, the French club are now also braced for a battle to hold onto Fofana, the second-highest valued player in Paulo Fonseca's squad with an estimated market value of £25 million (€30m).

Contracted until June 2028 and previously with Ghent, the in-demand winger may prove difficult to retain over the coming weeks, with several suitors already having made concrete approaches.

Tottenham make their move for Fofana

© Imago

Fofana has been linked with a move to Roma, but he has also emerged on the radar of a prominent Premier League club. Tottenham, who endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign and narrowly retained their top-flight status in 17th place, are keen to land the Lyon number 11.

Tottenham are chasing a Belgian wonderkid from Lyon this summer after tabling a £21m bid, but the French club want £30m to let the winger go.The Belgian missed a substantial portion of the season through an ankle injury and contributed just two goals and one assist across 16 appearances in all competitions.

Spurs' interest has now translated into formal action, with the club having submitted an opening offer directly to Lyon. According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Tottenham have proposed £21 million (€25m) for Fofana's signature, and the player himself is said to be enthusiastic about a potential move to English football.

Lyon hold firm as the gap remains

© Iconsport / Dave Winter / FEP

That opening bid will fall short of Lyon's expectations. While the club do not completely rule out a departure for Fofana this summer, they are demanding £30 million (€35m) before any deal can be done.

That figure should be well within reach for a number of potential suitors, though his limited playing time this season and his absence from Belgium's World Cup squad have had a modest downward effect on his current market standing.