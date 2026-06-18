England boss Thomas Tuchel drops Declan Rice injury update after Arsenal star subbed in Croatia win

By Lewis Blain | 18 Jun 2026 07:32

England got their 2026 World Cup campaign off to the perfect start with an entertaining 4-2 victory over Croatia in Dallas.

However, there was a moment of concern for both England and Arsenal supporters when Declan Rice was unexpectedly substituted midway through the second half after another influential display in midfield.

Thankfully, Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel has moved quickly to ease fears over the vice-captain's condition.

What did Thomas Tuchel say about Declan Rice's injury after England 4-2 Croatia?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tuchel admitted he took Rice off as a precaution after the Gunners midfielder reported some discomfort during the match.

Speaking after the final whistle, the England boss explained that Rice had pointed to an issue around his lower back and upper hamstring area, prompting the decision to withdraw him before any minor problem could become something more serious.

"Normally, I would never take Declan out, but I didn't want to take any risk," Tuchel told ITV.

The England manager later added in his post-match press conference: "Declan pointed to his lower back, upper hamstring and feels some discomfort. I didn't want to take any risks.

"It was a moment to protect him. I hope it's nothing more. Declan reassured me at the end, it's good. It's nothing big to worry about."

Rice himself quickly echoed those sentiments, insisting there is no major issue.

"All good. Good as gold," the Arsenal star said. "Just what I've been nursing probably in the second half of the season at Arsenal. Little neural pains here and there. But yeah, I'm all good. All fine, just a precaution. I'll be back out there against Ghana."

Those comments will come as a huge relief for England, with Tuchel clearly opting for caution rather than reacting to a serious injury concern.

Declan Rice will continue to play a crucial role for England

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

The incident also highlighted just how important Rice is to this England side.

Tuchel's admission that he would "never" normally substitute Rice speaks volumes about the trust he places in the Arsenal midfielder. As vice-captain, he is one of the leaders within the squad and remains central to everything England do both in and out of possession.

Before coming off, Rice once again delivered an outstanding all-action midfield performance. He registered an assist, created four chances and covered huge areas of the pitch as England repeatedly opened up Croatia's defence.

His energy, defensive awareness and ability to drive the team forward make him arguably England's most complete midfielder. Whether partnering Elliot Anderson, supporting the attacking players or protecting the back four, Rice continues to be the glue that holds Tuchel's system together.

With the midfielder and manager both playing down the issue, England will be confident of having one of their most influential performers available again when they face Ghana on Tuesday.

After another dominant display in the World Cup opener, that is exactly the news Tuchel wanted to hear.