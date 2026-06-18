Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'in talks' to hijack £35m deal with 'unique' offer for in-demand dynamo

By Lewis Blain | 18 Jun 2026 07:53

Tottenham Hotspur's ambitious summer rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi shows no signs of slowing down.

After already moving for several high-profile targets, Spurs have now entered the race for one of Germany's most exciting young attacking talents as they continue to reshape their squad following another turbulent campaign.

The North London outfit face competition from several Premier League rivals, but believe they may have found a way to gain an edge in the race to sign Said El Mala.

Spurs open talks to hijack Said El Mala transfer

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Spurs have opened discussions over a move for the highly-rated Cologne attacking midfielder, according to TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old dynamo has attracted significant attention following an impressive rise in Germany, with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest already holding talks over a potential transfer. Brentford had also explored a deal before withdrawing from negotiations earlier this summer.

Spurs have tracked El Mala extensively throughout the 2025/26 campaign and have now made contact with the player's representatives as they look to accelerate their interest.

One complication surrounding the transfer is the player's desire for his older brother, Malek El Mala, to also be included in any deal. The family element has proven difficult for several interested clubs, with many only wanting to sign Said.

Tottenham, however, are reportedly willing to explore a 'unique' compromise, which could help them steal a march on their rivals. The Germany Under-21 international is valued at around £35 million and is understood to be very open to a move to the Premier League.

Having scored 27 goals in 81 senior appearances already in his young career, El Mala is viewed as a player capable of making an impact immediately while also possessing enormous long-term potential.

Who is Spurs target Said El Mala?

© Imago / Sven Simon

El Mala is regarded as one of the brightest attacking prospects currently emerging from German football.

Comfortable operating across the front line, he combines pace, directness and technical quality with an eye for goal. His versatility is particularly appealing to De Zerbi, who values forwards capable of interchanging positions and creating overloads in attacking areas.

Stylistically, comparisons have been made to Kingsley Coman - like the Bayern Munich winger, El Mala thrives when attacking space from wide positions, particularly cutting inside from the left onto his stronger right foot. He possesses excellent acceleration, strong dribbling ability and the composure to finish chances when they arise.

The level of interest from clubs such as Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Brighton and now Tottenham underlines just how highly he is rated.

For Spurs, this feels exactly the type of signing De Zerbi has built his reputation on throughout his coaching career, identifying elite young talent before their value explodes.

At £35 million, El Mala would represent a significant investment, but one that could look very smart if his development continues on its current trajectory.