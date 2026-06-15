Tottenham summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Roberto De Zerbi's side in 2026 window

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jun 2026 07:35

Roberto De Zerbi vowed to stick with Tottenham Hotspur for the 2026-27 season even if the Lilywhites dropped down to the Championship, but thankfully for the Italian, his loyalties were not put to the test.

One of Spurs' 2025 summer signings - Joao Palhinha - ensured that Tottenham would stay up on the final day with his goal against Everton, one that will also prove priceless in terms of player recruitment.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's confirmed transfer activity for the 2026 summer window.

Tottenham confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Andrew Robertson (LB | Free from Liverpool)

Marcos Senesi (CB | Free from Bournemouth)

Tottenham confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Yves Bissouma (DM | Released)

Tottenham net spend: Summer 2026

Tottenham total spend summer 2026: £0m

Tottenham total income summer 2026: £0m

Tottenham net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Tottenham transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago

Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Savinho (Manchester City)

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan)

Djylian N'Guessan (Saint-Etienne)

Out

© Iconsport / PA Images

Cristian Romero (Manchester United)

Luka Vuskovic (Brighton & Hove Albion, Bayern Munich)

Destiny Udogie (Juventus)

Guglielmo Vicario (Inter Milan/Juventus)

You can find a complete list of the latest Tottenham transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.