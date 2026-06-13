Spurs transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi 'offered' chance to sign under-performing Serie A striker

By Darren Plant | 13 Jun 2026 13:09

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered the chance to sign AC Milan forward Santiago Gimenez.

Recently-appointed Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is currently in the process of making changes to his first-team squad.

Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi are leaving Liverpool and Bournemouth to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on free transfers.

A Liverpool forward has also allegedly emerged as a possible target for De Zerbi as he deliberates over how to strengthen his attack.

Meanwhile, according to Calciomercato, Spurs have been given the opportunity to add Gimenez to their final-third options.

© Imago

Spurs to consider Gimenez signing?

Despite retaining his place in Mexico's squad for the World Cup, Gimenez's high-profile transfer from Feyenoord to AC Milan has not worked out.

Just seven goals and six assists have come from 37 appearances since February 2025. Furthermore, Gimenez did not score in Serie A last season.

With AC Milan having not qualified for the Champions League, it is claimed that his representatives have offered Spurs the chance to move for the 25-year-old this summer.

That is despite the player allegedly holding the opinion that he would like to prove himself at San Siro.

Lazio are also reported to be a potential destination for Gimenez, who has three years remaining on his contract.

© Imago / IMAGO / Buzzi

Do Spurs need a player like Gimenez?

Spurs have regularly conducted business with Serie A clubs in recent years, some of their signings proving more successful than others.

Acquiring Gimenez directly from Feyenoord early in 2025 would have been deemed a huge coup courtesy of his 65 goals from 105 appearances for the Dutch club.

However, it is a different story now, and Gimenez would find himself behind both Dominic Solanke and Richarlison - providing that the Brazilian stays in North London - in the pecking order if he were to join Spurs.

Not only do Spurs not require a player of Gimenez's profile and current form, he should only leave AC Milan for a club that are going to provide him with regular starts.