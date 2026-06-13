Jan Paul van Hecke breaks silence on transfer reports amid Tottenham interest

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Jun 2026 17:53

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke has suggested that a decision on his club future is unlikely to be made until after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

The Netherlands international joined the Seagulls in 2020 and has since developed into one of the Premier League's most reliable centre-backs, making over 130 appearances for the club.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race for Van Hecke's signature and have already seen two bids rejected by Brighton, who are believed to value the defender at around £70m despite him entering the final year of his contract.

The 26-year-old is thought to favour a reunion with former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi in North London, and reports suggest that Spurs are preparing a fresh approach.

Jan Paul van Hecke breaks silence on future plans

© Imago / Sportimage

For now, however, Van Hecke's focus remains firmly on the World Cup.

The centre-back acknowledged that discussions regarding his future are ongoing, but insisted that representing the Netherlands on the biggest stage is his sole priority at this moment.

"First of all, I just want to focus on the Dutch national team on Sunday,” said Van Hecke, as quoted by Evening Standard.

“That is a very important match for us, for me. So that’s my focus until now. Of course, things are also playing, and I know that myself too. But that’s not for now, that’s more after the World Cup. I will then see where I play.

“I have also said very clearly that I would like to have clarity for myself before the World Cup. And I have that too. But then for now for myself it’s just clear. I just want to play the World Cup as well as possible.

“That clarity will probably come after the World Cup when when I make that step, then it’s clear to everyone."

Could Luka Vuskovic be a solution for Tottenham?

© Imago

Brighton, meanwhile, have reportedly submitted a £30m offer for Luka Vuskovic, who spent last season on loan at Hamburg after joining Tottenham.

The Croatian teenager is regarded as one of Europe's most exciting defensive prospects and has earned a place in his country's World Cup squad despite his age.

While Tottenham continue to rate Vuskovic highly and have shown little indication that they are prepared to sell, his name has inevitably surfaced amid ongoing discussions surrounding Van Hecke.

Spurs remain keen to strengthen their defence under De Zerbi, particularly with Cristian Romero frequently linked with a move away and uncertainty continuing to surround Radu Dragusin's future.

The North London club have already added Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi to their ranks, but Van Hecke remains one of their priority targets, and it remains to be seen whether a compromise can be reached with Brighton once the World Cup comes to an end.