World Cup Gameweek 2
Mexico
Jun 19, 2026 2.00am
Guadalajara Stadium
South Korea

Team News: Mexico vs. South Korea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs ahead of World Cup 2026 Group A clash

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Mexico vs. South Korea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / ImagenShop

Estadio Akron will be the backdrop for a crucial World Cup 2026 clash on Friday, when co-hosts Mexico face Group A opponents South Korea.

El Tri head into the game after downing South Africa 2-0 in their opener, while the Taegeuk Warriors came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their own, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

MEXICO vs. SOUTH KOREA

MEXICO

Out: Cesar Montes (suspended)

Doubtful: Julian Quinones (unknown)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rangel; Reyes, Alvarez, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira; Alvarado, Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Quinones; Jimenez

SOUTH KOREA

Out: None

Doubtful: Bae Jun-Ho (ankle), Kim Tae-Hyeon (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: S Kim; H Lee, M Kim, G Lee; Seol, Hwang, Paik, T Lee; K Lee, J Lee; Son

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