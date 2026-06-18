Team News: Mexico vs. South Korea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs ahead of World Cup 2026 Group A clash

By Anthony Nolan | 18 Jun 2026 02:00 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 01:01

Estadio Akron will be the backdrop for a crucial World Cup 2026 clash on Friday, when co-hosts Mexico face Group A opponents South Korea.

El Tri head into the game after downing South Africa 2-0 in their opener, while the Taegeuk Warriors came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their own, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

MEXICO

Out: Cesar Montes (suspended)

Doubtful: Julian Quinones (unknown)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rangel; Reyes, Alvarez, Vasquez, Gallardo; Lira; Alvarado, Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Quinones; Jimenez

SOUTH KOREA

Out: None

Doubtful: Bae Jun-Ho (ankle), Kim Tae-Hyeon (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: S Kim; H Lee, M Kim, G Lee; Seol, Hwang, Paik, T Lee; K Lee, J Lee; Son