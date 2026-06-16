Saudi Arabia 1-1 Uruguay: 'We made their goalkeeper the star' - Uruguay's self-criticism after frustrating draw

By Axel Clody | 16 Jun 2026 05:34

Uruguay left Miami with one point in the bag and little inclination to find positives in their World Cup debut. After the 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia, Marcelo Bielsa and his players adopted unusual language for an opening-round result: namely that the team simply should have won.

The statements delivered after the final whistle were far from resigned. Bielsa stated that Uruguay had faced an opponent they needed to overcome. Federico Valverde admitted his irritation with the result. Federico Vinas summed up Uruguayan frustration with a phrase that perfectly encapsulates the night in Miami.

Vinas said: 'Bitterness, sadness because we had many chances, but we were not effective. We made their goalkeeper the star of the show, and it is mainly frustration.'

The assessment is backed by what happened on the pitch. After a poor first half, in which they struggled to create chances against Saudi Arabia's compact defensive lines, Uruguay improved in the second half, racked up opportunities, and equalised through Maxi Araujo. The comeback avoided defeat, but did not eliminate the feeling of a missed opportunity.

© Imago / Alex Gottschalk, DeFodi Images

Bielsa admits Uruguay's performance was below par and rejects excuses

Marcelo Bielsa's words made it clear that the draw was not considered an acceptable result internally. The Argentinian manager acknowledged the team's improvement after the break, but considered what was produced over the 90 minutes insufficient.

Bielsa said: 'They were an opponent we should have beaten, and we conceded minutes in the first half that do not reflect that we did things right.'

The statement carries weight given the context of the round. Hours earlier, Spain had drawn 0-0 with Cape Verde, a scenario that opened the door for Uruguay to take sole possession of top spot in Group H right from the start. Even so, Bielsa did not want to play down the result delivered in Miami.

Asked if the Spanish stumble changed his assessment of the match, El Loco was categorical. Bielsa added: 'No, we had to win this match.'

For much of the first half, Uruguay struggled to convert possession into dangerous situations. Saudi Arabia defended with compact lines, congesting the edge of the penalty area and forcing the Uruguayans to circulate the ball without finding any openings. The situation only changed after the introductions of Canobbio and Juan Sanabria, who brought more mobility to the attack and helped to speed up the tempo of the game.

© Iconsport / (Photo by Peter Joneleit Icon Sportswire)

Collective frustration exposes a problem Uruguay are still trying to solve

Bielsa's words were echoed in similar sentiments from the players. Team captain Federico Valverde admitted that anxiety hampered Uruguay's performance and acknowledged that the second-half showing was closer to what the coaching staff had hoped for.

Valverde said: 'Yes, much better. I think we improved our mentality and intensity. Obviously, the debut, the nervousness, and the anxiety of always trying to score worked a little against us. In the second half, we managed to do more than the manager asked of us.'

Valverde also revealed the prevailing feeling in the dressing room after the final whistle. The Real Madrid midfielder concluded: 'We wanted to win, so we were angry and frustrated. But, as captain, I am happy with the effort of all my teammates. We have to focus on what we did in the second half. Play more, press more, work harder.'

The collective self-criticism also reinforces a discussion that has been following Uruguay for some time. The team tends to thrive against opponents who offer spaces to counter-attack and accelerate transitions.

Against teams that adopt a more reactive approach, however, they often find it difficult to create chances and rely on individual solutions or in-game changes to increase their attacking output.

None of this definitively compromises Uruguay's campaign. With the draws between Spain and Cape Verde, and between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, all members of Group H finished the first round with one point.