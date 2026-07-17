"Let's see…" - Fabrizio Romano reveals next Tottenham target in exciting update amid £60m pursuit

By Lewis Blain | 17 Jul 2026 08:05

Tottenham Hotspur are wasting little time identifying their next attacking target after making significant progress elsewhere in the transfer market.

Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add more pace and creativity out wide, with Spurs continuing to explore several options ahead of the new season.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now made it clear who sits at the top of their wishlist.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Spurs top winger target

© Iconsport / PA Images

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano dismissed speculation linking Tottenham with Napoli winger Antonio Vergara, insisting the Italian youngster has never been a genuine target.

Instead, Romano reaffirmed that Manchester City winger Savinho remains Spurs' priority.

"Don't forget that Tottenham want to sign Savinho. The player they want for the winger position is Savinho. So let's see what's gonna happen there."

The north Londoners attempted to sign the Brazil international last summer and were prepared to offer around £60 million, but City refused to sanction a sale before handing the 22-year-old a new six-year contract.

Romano has also previously reported that Savinho is Tottenham's next major transfer objective following the arrival of Sandro Tonali, with Spurs hoping a similar offer could prove successful this time around.

Savinho has already said yes to Tottenham transfer

© Imago / Every Second Media

Perhaps the biggest encouragement for Spurs is that convincing the player does not appear to be the problem.

Savinho has already indicated he is willing to join Tottenham, believing he would play a far more prominent role in north London than he currently does at the Etihad Stadium.

That makes this transfer largely dependent on City's stance. If Enzo Maresca remains determined to keep the Brazilian, then Tottenham may once again find themselves frustrated despite having the player's approval.

From Spurs' perspective, though, the pursuit makes perfect sense. Savinho possesses the pace, dribbling ability and directness needed to thrive in De Zerbi's attacking system, while at 22, he still has plenty of room to develop.

The player has reportedly already said yes. Now Tottenham's challenge is persuading City to do the same.

If they can finally strike an agreement around the £60 million mark, Savinho would represent one of the standout signings of the Premier League summer window.