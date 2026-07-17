Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye £100m Spurs target who remains firmly on Mikel Arteta's wish 'list'

By Lewis Blain | 17 Jul 2026 07:40

Arsenal continue to assess a number of elite attacking targets as Mikel Arteta looks to add another game-changing forward before the transfer window closes.

The Gunners are determined to build on last season's Premier League title triumph, with strengthening the frontline remaining one of the club's biggest priorities.

And rising AFC Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi, who is also admired by Tottenham Hotspur, is still firmly on Arsenal's radar.

Arsenal remain keen on Eli Junior Kroupi

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to transfer expert and journalist Ben Jacobs, the Cherries forward remains on Mikel Arteta's wishlist despite the Cherries hoping to keep the teenager for at least one more season.

Spurs are also understood to be in the race for the 19-year-old, while several other clubs across Europe are monitoring his progress following a remarkable breakthrough campaign.

Bournemouth are in a strong negotiating position and are believed to value Kroupi at around £100 million, making any move this summer extremely difficult.

The French youngster enhanced his growing reputation by becoming the first teenager since Robbie Keane in 1999/2000 to score 10 goals in his debut Premier League season, with former Bournemouth midfielder Joe Partington describing him as "one of the world's best teenage goalscorers."

He added: "He knows where the goal is. He's got an eye for it. He sniffs out chances. He's in the right place at the right time and he has the technique and conviction to take those chances."

The forward who makes the most sense for Arsenal right now

© Iconsport / SPI

Kroupi deserves to be on Arsenal's shortlist, but at £100 million and with Bournemouth determined to keep him for another year, he feels more like a target for 2027 than this summer.

The same applies, albeit for different reasons, to Julian Alvarez. Few strikers would improve Arsenal more, but his long-standing ambition to play for Barcelona makes a deal extremely complicated unless circumstances change dramatically.

Bradley Barcola would also be an outstanding addition, yet Paris Saint-Germain's valuation remains prohibitively high and shows little sign of softening.

That leaves Morgan Rogers as the standout candidate.

While arguably the most expensive option on the shortlist, the Aston Villa star offers Premier League experience, versatility across the front line and the physicality Arteta values so highly. And crucially, Villa's pursuit of Johan Manzambi could provide the Gunners with an opening if they decide to cash in on one of their biggest assets.

If Arsenal are prepared to push hard enough, Rogers feels like the most attainable elite signing of the four.

He would improve the first team immediately while still offering significant room for development, making him the transfer that arguably makes the most sense as Arteta looks to build a squad capable of retaining the Premier League title and challenging for the Champions League.