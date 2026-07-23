World Cup 2026: Rating every country's performance - where do England, Spain, Argentina, France, Cape Verde, Germany rank?

By Anthony Nolan | 23 Jul 2026 08:51

Now that Spain have won World Cup 2026, fans and players alike will be looking back at their country's campaign, and poring over the performances as they look ahead to the 2030 edition.

Lionel Messi's Argentina came into the tournament as defending champions, but missed out on retaining their crown as they were thoroughly dominated by La Roja, who triumphed 1-0 in the final at MetLife Stadium.

England secured third by getting the better of France in a dramatic 10-goal thriller in the third-place playoff, marking their best World Cup finish since 1966.

Elsewhere, this summer's finals served up a number of shocks, as well as giving opportunities for less-successful nations to set milestones firsts that will be recorded in footballing history.

Here, Sports Mole ranks every country's performance at World Cup 2026, taking into account their expectations and squad, alongside their final position.

48. Tunisia

FIFA rank: 57th (-12)

Final position: 47th (Group F)

Top goalscorer: Hazem Mastouri

Tunisia kicked off their World Cup with a 5-1 demolition at the hands of Tunisia, followed that up with a 4-0 thrashing by Japan, and went home after being beaten 3-1 by the Netherlands in Group F.

47. Uzbekistan

FIFA rank: 60th (-10)

Final position: 46th (Group K)

Top goalscorer: Abbosbek Fayzullaev

Fabio Cannavaro's Uzbekistan were making their World Cup debut this summer, but it will be one to forget results wise considering that they lost all of their three games, conceding 11 goals and scoring just two.

45. Iraq

FIFA rank: 63th (-6)

Final position: 48th (Group I)

Top goalscorer: Aymen Hussein

The Lions of Mesopotamia returned to the World Cup stage following 40 years away, but were eliminated in the group stage after being beaten by each of Norway, France and Senegal.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

45. Haiti

FIFA rank: 88th (-5)

Final position: 45th (Group C)

Top goalscorer: Wilson Isidor

Haiti ended their World Cup last in Group C, though fans will remember that they were leading Morocco twice during their first World Cup for 52 years.

44. Panama

FIFA rank: 44th (-10)

Final position: 43rd (Group L)

Top goalscorer: Adalberto Carrasquilla

Panama finished with zero points in Group L, but they were unlucky to leave empty handed considering they lost to a last-gasp goal against Ghana, were only beaten 1-0 by Croatia and proved competitive when facing England.

43. Jordan

FIFA rank: 73rd (-10)

Final position: 44th (Group J)

Top goalscorer: Mousa Altamari

World Cup debutants, Jordan, were drawn in Group J with Argentina, Algeria and Austria, and perhaps inevitably lost every game - though they did score in all three.

42. Czechia

FIFA rank: 48th (-8)

Final position: 39th (Group A)

Top goalscorer: Michal Sadilek

Twenty years on from their last World Cup appearance, Czechia struggled and collected only a single point in Group A, drawing 1-1 with South Africa and losing to Mexico and South Korea.

41. Curacao

FIFA rank: 82nd

Final position: 42nd (Group E)

Top goalscorer: Livano Comenencia

Curacao were one of the nations making their World Cup debut in North America, and though they finished bottom of Group E, fans will always remember the record 16 saves that goalkeeper Eloy Room made during their 0-0 draw with Ecuador.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

40. Qatar

FIFA rank: 59th (-3)

Final position: 41st (Group B)

Top goalscorer: Hassan Alhaydos

Julen Lopetegui guided Qatar to their first World Cup point this summer, though they ended up last in Group B after losing to Canada and Bosnia Herzegovina.

39. Uruguay

FIFA rank: 20th (-4)

Final position: 37th (Group H)

Top goalscorer: Maxi Araujo

Uruguay's group-stage elimination was a shock that few expected, especially considering they were up against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia alongside Spain.

Two points from games against lower-tier opposition was a dire return, and marked arguably the biggest underperformance of any nation at World Cup 2026.

38. Turkey

FIFA rank: 27th (-5)

Final position: 35th (Group D)

Top goalscorer: Baris Alper Yilmaz

Turkey were already confirmed to be heading out of the World Cup before their final Group D game, during which they beat co-hosts USA 3-2.

37. New Zealand

FIFA rank: 86th (-1)

Final position: 40th (Group G)

Top goalscorer: Elijah Just

New Zealand scored in all three of their group games, but still finished last being Iran, Egypt and Belgium, going home with just one point to show for their efforts.

36. Saudi Arabia

FIFA rank: 58th (+3)

Final position: 38th (Group H)

Top goalscorer: Abdulelah Alamri

Saudi Arabia held Uruguay to a 1-1 stalemate, but defeat against Spain and another draw with Cape Verde left them bottom of Group H.

© Iconsport / PA Images

35. Scotland

FIFA rank: 42nd

Final position: 36th (Group C)

Top goalscorer: John McGinn

Scotland arrived at this summer's tournament full of optimism, and when they beat Haiti 1-0 in their opener, fans were jubilant.

However, a 1-0 defeat against Morocco on matchday two and a mistake-ridden 3-0 beating at the hands of Brazil ended the Tartan Army's World Cup at the group stage.

34. South Korea

FIFA rank: 32nd (-7)

Final position: 34th (Group A)

Top goalscorer: Hwang Inbeom

South Korea kicked off their World Cup by beating Czechia 2-1, but following that triumph with consecutive 1-0 losses against Mexico and South Africa saw them head home - and caused then-manager Hong Myung-bo to be publicly criticised by the nation's president.

33. Iran

FIFA rank: 22nd (-2)

Final position: 33rd (Group G)

Top goalscorer: Ramin Rezaeian

Iran were faced with difficult conditions given they were forced to leave the United States on the same day of every match they played, yet were agonisingly close to reaching the knockouts as they finished ninth amongst the third-placed teams in the group stage.

32. Germany

FIFA rank: 12th (-2)

Final position: 18th (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Deniz Undav

Germany produced another disappointing World Cup, and going home after the round of 32 prompted Julian Nagelsmann to tender his resignation, making way for Jurgen Klopp to take the reins.

31. Senegal

FIFA rank: 18th (-3)

Final position: 31st (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Ismaila Sarr

Senegal's squad will be disappointed with the manner in which they squandered their 2-0 lead over Belgium in the round of 32, especially after rallying to reach the knockouts by thrashing Iraq 5-0 in the group stage.

© Iconsport / Joel Marklund / BILDBYRÅN

30. Sweden

FIFA rank: 37th (+1)

Final position: 27th (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Anthony Elanga

Sweden won 5-1 in their opener against Tunisia, but were also battered 5-1 by the Netherlands in their next outing, and were downed 3-0 by France in the round of 32.

29. Croatia

FIFA rank: 13th (-1)

Final position: 20th (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Petar Sucic

Croatia have become accustomed to competing in the latter stages of international tournaments, but midfield maestro Luka Modric was unable to carry them beyond the round of 32 this summer.

The former Real Madrid star has called time on his Blazers career, and it remains to be seen who will fill the void for Croatia.

28. Algeria

FIFA rank: 29th (-1)

Final position: 30th (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Riyad Mahrez

Algeria bounced back after losing their opener to Lionel Messi's Argentina to make the round of 32 on their first World Cup appearance since 2014.

27. Australia

FIFA rank: 28th (-1)

Final position: 22nd (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Nestory Irankunda

Australia achieved a commendable round of 32 finish at World Cup 2026, losing on penalties to Egypt as they reached the knockouts for the second consecutive tournament.

26. Ghana

FIFA rank: 65th (+8)

Final position: 24th (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Derrick Luckassen

Carlos Queiroz's Ghana stuck to their deep block and managed to finish as one of the best third-placed teams in the group stage, though they were unlucky not to beat England on matchday two.

Colombia overcame the Black Stars in a narrow 1-0 win during the round of 32.

© Iconsport / Alamy

25. Ecuador

FIFA rank: 25th (-2)

Final position: 25th (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Nilson Angulo

Known for their defensive prowess, Ecuador found goals hard to come by this summer, though they were able to beat Germany 2-1 to make the round of 32.

Mexico dispatched La Tri in the knockouts, baiting Piero Hincapie into being sent off during a 2-0 win at Estadio Banorte.

24. Austria

FIFA rank: 23rd (+1)

Final position: 28th (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Marko Arnautovic

Austria were making their first appearance at the World Cup since 1998, and reached the round of 32 thanks to a point from their dramatic 3-3 draw with Algeria.

However, they were met by Argentina in the knockouts, who sent them home by winning 3-0.

23. Ivory Coast

FIFA rank: 31st (+2)

Final position: 19th (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Nicolas Pepe

With 19-year-old winger Yan Diomande in the XI, the Ivory Coast were an exciting watch in the group stage, and managed to qualify for the knockouts for the first time.

Norway were too much for Les Elephants, however, and the African giants were knocked out after losing 2-1 in the round of 32.

22. Bosnia and Herzegovina

FIFA rank: 61st (+3)

Final position: 29th (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Ermin Mahmic

Led by 40-year-old veteran Edin Dzeko, Bosnia and Herzegovina also progressed beyond the group stage at the World Cup for the first time, reaching the round of 32, where they were downed 2-0 by the USA.

21. Netherlands

FIFA rank: 9th (-1)

Final position: 17th (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Cody Gakpo

The Netherlands are one of a series of underperforming nations, but hopes were high after an unbeaten run in Group F set up a showdown with Morocco.

However, the North African side pegged Oranje back with a stoppage-time equaliser, before beating them on penalties - the third time on the bounce that the Europeans have been knocked out on spotkicks.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

20. Brazil

FIFA rank: 5th (+1)

Final position: 11th (Round of 16)

Top goalscorer: Vinicius Junior

With Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout, Brazil were hoping to add another World Cup to their collection, but it was more of the same for the South American giants.

The Selecao topped group C, but came undone against Norway in the round of 16, Gabriel Magalhaes unable to prevent Haaland from sending his team home.

19. South Africa

FIFA rank: 54th (+6)

Final position: 25th (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Thapelo Maseko

South Africa marked their first appearance at the World Cup since hosting the tournament in 2010 with their inaugural showing in the knockout stage.

Many had written Bafana Bafana off after their 2-0 opening-day defeat against Mexico - which saw two of their players dismissed - but they were able to reach the round of 32 thanks to a 1-1 draw with Czechia and a 1-0 win over South Korea.

South Africa were also competitive in the round of 32, where Canada required a stoppage-time winner to progress.

18. Portugal

FIFA rank: 7th (-2)

Final position: 13th (Round of 16)

Top goalscorer: Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal's squad is packed with star names, but this summer saw the team underachieve once again, reaching the round of 16 where they were beaten 1-0 by Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo also waved goodbye to the World Cup, though not before scoring in his sixth finals.

17. Japan

FIFA rank: 17th (+1)

Final position: 21st (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Ayase Ueda

Japan arrived at World Cup 2026 in strong form, and proved themselves with a compelling display during their 2-2 group-stage draw against the Netherlands.

The Samurai Blue were eliminated in the round of 32 by five-time champions Brazil, but they pushed Ancelotti's men all the way after initially taking the lead.

16. USA

FIFA rank: 16th (+1)

Final position: 12th (Round of 16)

Top goalscorer: Folarin Balogun

The United States lasted longer than their fellow co-hosts, but were halted at the round of 16 stage after losing 4-1 to Belgium.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were embroiled in controversy when US President Donald Trump was involved in the suspension of Folarin Balogun's ban, but the Stars and Stripes made waves for football stateside.

© Iconsport / SUSA

15. Canada

FIFA rank: 30th

Final position: 14th (Round of 16)

Top goalscorer: Jonathan David

Canada marked this summer's World Cup by making a whole host of entries into the history books, recording tiger first point, first group win, first knockout appearance, first knockout win and their most ever goals in any edition of the tournament.

Jesse Marsch's co-hosts were beaten by Morocco in the round of 16, but it would be fair to say that their campaign was a commendable one.

14. Paraguay

FIFA rank: 34th (+7)

Final position: 16th (Round of 16)

Top goalscorer: Julio Enciso

Gustavo Alfaro's Paraguay pulled off one of the biggest World Cup shocks in recent memory by beating Germany on penalties in the round of 32, though they could not repeat the trick against France.

Notably, Julio Enciso's effort against Germany was the very first knockout goal scored in the nation's history.

13. Colombia

FIFA rank: 11th (+2)

Final position: 10th (Round of 16)

Top goalscorer: Daniel Munoz

Colombia finished ahead of Portugal to top Group K with seven points, and downed Ghana 1-0 in a close round of 32 encounter.

La Sele were eventually undone in a penalty shootout against Switzerland, losing 4-3 on spotkicks in the round of 16.

12. DR Congo

FIFA rank: 41st (+5)

Final position: 23rd (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Yoane Wissa

The Democratic Republic of Congo reached the round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams in the World Cup group stage, finishing behind Colombia and Portugal.

A showdown with England awaited in the knockouts, but despite leading 1-0 for the majority of the tie, they were unable to hold out against a brace from Harry Kane.

11. Morocco

FIFA rank: 6th (+1)

Final position: Seventh (Quarter-final)

Top goalscorer: Ismael Saibari

Morocco finished second in Group C after beating Scotland and Haiti, as well as drawing with Brazil, before eliminating the Netherlands and Canada in the knockouts.

Unfortunately for the Atlas Lions, they could not get the better of France, to whom they lost 2-0 in Boston at the quarter-final stage.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo News

10. Mexico

FIFA rank: 10th (+4)

Final position: Ninth (Round of 16)

Top goalscorer: Julian Quinones

Co-hosts Mexico kicked off this summer's finals with a victory over South Africa, the first of three wins in a flawless group stage run that saw them keep three clean sheets.

A fourth clean sheet would follow in the round of 32, beating Ecuador to record four triumphs at a World Cup for the first time.

El Tri were knocked out by England in the round of 16, playing out a modern classic at the Estadio Azteca that ended 3-2 to the Three Lions.

9. Switzerland

FIFA rank: 14th (+5)

Final position: Seventh (Quarter-final)

Top goalscorer: Johan Manzambi

Switzerland fans were fearing the worst after their team drew with Qatar during their opener, but Murat Yakin's side never looked back after Johan Manzambi was introduced to the XI.

The 20-year-old helped the A-Team top Group B thanks to his role in triumphs against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada, contributing significantly to their joint-best World Cup finish.

Switzerland were knocked out by Argentina at the quarter-final stage, though they pushed La Albiceleste close despite seeing Breel Embolo sent off due to a second yellow he received for simulation.

8. Belgium

FIFA rank: 8th (+1)

Final position: Sixth (Quarter-final)

Top goalscorer: Romelu Lukaku

Belgium have long been seen as underachievers at international level, but the ageing remnants of their golden era were part of a run to the quarter-finals this summer, after failing to progress beyond the group stage in 2022.

The Red Devils made a lacklustre start to this summer's tournament with two draws and just one win in their group, but managed to come from behind against Senegal in the round of 32 as well as thrash the USA 4-1 in the round of 16.

7. Norway

FIFA rank: 19th (+12)

Final position: Fifth (Quarter-final)

Top goalscorer: Erling Haaland

Norway returned to the World Cup stage after 28 years away, and delivered a strong showing, inspired by talismanic striker Erling Haaland.

The Vikings finished second in Group I and went on to beat both the Ivory Coast and Brazil in the knockout stages, before being eliminated in controversial fashion against England in the quarter-finals.

6. Cape Verde

FIFA rank: 64th (+3)

Final position: 32nd (Round of 32)

Top goalscorer: Helio Varela

Cape Verde became the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup, and made certain that their debut appearance was much more than a historical footnote.

Bubista's side held off eventual champions Spain during their opener, earning themselves the adoration of neutrals around the globe, and making stars of the likes of goalkeeper Vozinha and centre-back Roberto 'Pico' Lopes.

The Blue Sharks' remarkable campaign also featured draws with Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, and their ability to take Argentina to extra time in the round of the 32 will live long in the memory, even if Cape Verde lost 3-2.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

5. Egypt

FIFA rank: 24th (+5)

Final position: 15th (Round of 16)

Top goalscorer: Mostafa Zico

Egypt came into this World Cup with very little in the way of history in the competition, but they were able to enjoy a strong campaign, led by national icon Mohamed Salah.

The former Liverpool winger was a major driving force as the Pharaohs earned not only their first-ever World Cup win, but also their inaugural knockout win, beating Australia on penalties to set up a round of 16 showdown with Argentina.

Egypt stunned the defending champions by taking a two-goal lead - not to mention the other that was controversially ruled out - but were eventually eliminated when Enzo Fernandez netted a 92nd-minute winner for La Albiceleste.

4. England

FIFA rank: 4

Final position: Third

Top goalscorer: Jude Bellingham

England finished third in North America, beating France 6-4 in a dramatic playoff to secure their best World Cup finish since 1966 in their first major tournament under Thomas Tuchel.

That being said, the Three Lions were never the dominant force that their XI suggested they could be, struggling through each stage of the World Cup before being overturned by Messi's Argentina in the semi-finals.

3. France

FIFA rank: 3

Final position: Fourth

Top goalscorer: Kylian Mbappe

France were seen by many as the favourites to win the World Cup given the strength of their squad on paper, but they were denied a place in the final by eventual winners Spain, who handled the threat of Les Bleus' front four with ease.

Didier Deschamps' side were immense in the group stage, beating all of Senegal, Iraq and Norway, before keeping clean sheets in round of 32, round of 16 and quarter-final clashes against Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco.

Unfortunately for France, the quartet of Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Kylian Mbappe was not enough to see them all the way to the summit, but the Real Madrid striker did collect the golden boot thanks to his 10 strikes this summer.

2. Argentina

FIFA rank: 2 (-1)

Final position: Second

Top goalscorer: Lionel Messi

Argentina arrived at this summer's finals dreaming of lifting the trophy back-to-back, but they fell short at the final step.

Talisman Lionel Messi - who turned 39-years-old during the World Cup - bagged a hat-trick in La Albiceleste's opener, and eventually racked up eight goals to go with his four assists in total.

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina came into the tournament with a run of clean sheets to their name, but that defensive solidity came undone in the knockouts, which saw the team come from behind against both Egypt and England.

1. Spain

FIFA rank: 1 (+1)

Final position: Champions

Top goalscorer: Mikel Oyarzabal

Luis de la Fuente's Spain put together an exceptional World Cup campaign en route to taking home the crown for the second time in their nation's history.

La Roja kicked off their tournament with a shock 0-0 draw against debutants Cape Verde, but they went on to beat all of Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France before downing Argentina 1-0 in the final on July 19.

If one stat shows the dominance that Spain displayed at World Cup 2026 the best, it is their defensive record, given that De la Fuente's side conceded only once across their eight matches in North America.