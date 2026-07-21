Every World Cup record broken at the 2026 tournament: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane

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Every World Cup record broken at the 2026 tournament
© Iconsport / Abaca

The dust is still settling following the conclusion of a chaotic World Cup 2026 tournament, which broke a surfeit of records from both an individual, collective and logistical sense.

When all was said and done, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and United States president Donald Trump heralded a magnificent tournament like none other, albeit one also shrouded in inevitable controversy thanks to the aforementioned leaders.

However, the mesmerising on-field action remained the highlight of the five weeks for those fortunate - or well-off - enough to watch the World Cup in person, but even those observing from home witnessed historical achievements left, right and centre.

Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive list of every single record to have been broken during the 2026 World Cup.

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