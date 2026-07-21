Every World Cup record broken at the 2026 tournament: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane

Most World Cup goals in history: Kylian Mbappe (22)
First player to win back-to-back Golden Boots: Kylian Mbappe
Most goals in the group stage: Lionel Messi (14)
Most goals in the knockout stage: Kylian Mbappe (14)
Most World Cup games scored in: Lionel Messi (16)
Most tournaments scored in: Cristiano Ronaldo (6)
First player to score in nine straight World Cup games: Lionel Messi
Most penalties scored: Harry Kane (6)
Most penalties missed: Lionel Messi (4)
Most penalties missed in one tournament: Lionel Messi (2)
Oldest World Cup hat-trick scorer: Lionel Messi (38 years, 357 days)
Oldest player in a knockout game: Cristiano Ronaldo (41 years, 151 days)
Oldest player in a World Cup final: Lionel Messi (39 years, 25 days)
First player to captain team in three World Cup finals: Lionel Messi
Oldest goalscorer in a knockout game: Cristiano Ronaldo (41 years, 151 days)
Earliest winning goal: Ismael Saibari (1:10 for Morocco vs. Scotland)
Latest extra-time goal: Youri Tielemans (125th minute)
First tournament to see three players score seven goals: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland
First player to score and concede a penalty in a World Cup game: Harry Kane (vs. Mexico)
Highest xG in one World Cup game: Vinicius Junior (3.06 vs. Scotland)
Most World Cup assists in history: Lionel Messi (12)
Most assists in one tournament: Michael Olise (7)
Most assists in the knockout stage: Lionel Messi (10)
Youngest player to win Euros and World Cup: Lamine Yamal (19 years, six days)
Youngest player to record five World Cup goal involvements: Johan Manzambi (20 years, 261 days)
Youngest player to score a World Cup goal from outside the box: Kerim Alajbegovic (18 years, 276 days)
Youngest player to represent host nation: Gilberto Mora (17 years, 240 days)
Youngest player to play 20 World Cup games: Kylian Mbappe (27 years, 201 days)
Youngest player to complete 50+ passes in one game: Ayyoub Bouaddi (60 vs. Brazil)
First player with no touches in first 30 minutes: Mikel Oyarzabal (vs. Cape Verde)
Most tournaments assisted in: Lionel Messi (6)
Most dribbles by a 30+ player at one tournament: Lionel Messi (28)
Most clean sheets in one tournament: Unai Simon (7)
Most consecutive clean sheets: Unai Simon (6)
Most saves in a 90-minute game: Eloy Room (15)
Most saves in a World Cup final: Emiliano Martinez (11)
Most passes by one player at a single World Cup: Rodri (756)
Most passes in one game with 100% success rate: Chris Richards (83, vs Paraguay)
Most games managed: Didier Deschamps (27)
Most games won as a manager: Didier Deschamps (20)
Oldest manager: Dick Advocaat (78 years, 271 days)
Oldest manager to win World Cup: Luis de la Fuente (65 years, 28 days)
Oldest manager to win a World Cup game: Hugo Broos (74 years, 75 days)
Most tournaments played: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (6)
Most games won: Lionel Messi (23)
Most games all lost: Yoel Barcenas and Jose Luis Rodriguez (6)
Most tournaments as a referee: Alireza Faghani (4)
Most tournaments as an assistant referee: Juan Pablo Belatti (4)