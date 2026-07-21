Every World Cup record broken at the 2026 tournament: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane

By Ben Knapton | 21 Jul 2026 10:28

The dust is still settling following the conclusion of a chaotic World Cup 2026 tournament, which broke a surfeit of records from both an individual, collective and logistical sense.

When all was said and done, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and United States president Donald Trump heralded a magnificent tournament like none other, albeit one also shrouded in inevitable controversy thanks to the aforementioned leaders.

However, the mesmerising on-field action remained the highlight of the five weeks for those fortunate - or well-off - enough to watch the World Cup in person, but even those observing from home witnessed historical achievements left, right and centre.

Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive list of every single record to have been broken during the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup 2026 individual records Most World Cup goals in history: Kylian Mbappe (22) First player to win back-to-back Golden Boots: Kylian Mbappe Most goals in the group stage: Lionel Messi (14) Most goals in the knockout stage: Kylian Mbappe (14) Most World Cup games scored in: Lionel Messi (16) Most tournaments scored in: Cristiano Ronaldo (6) First player to score in nine straight World Cup games: Lionel Messi Most penalties scored: Harry Kane (6) Most penalties missed: Lionel Messi (4) Most penalties missed in one tournament: Lionel Messi (2) Oldest World Cup hat-trick scorer: Lionel Messi (38 years, 357 days) Oldest player in a knockout game: Cristiano Ronaldo (41 years, 151 days) Oldest player in a World Cup final: Lionel Messi (39 years, 25 days) First player to captain team in three World Cup finals: Lionel Messi Oldest goalscorer in a knockout game: Cristiano Ronaldo (41 years, 151 days) Earliest winning goal: Ismael Saibari (1:10 for Morocco vs. Scotland) Latest extra-time goal: Youri Tielemans (125th minute) First tournament to see three players score seven goals: Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland First player to score and concede a penalty in a World Cup game: Harry Kane (vs. Mexico) Highest xG in one World Cup game: Vinicius Junior (3.06 vs. Scotland) Most World Cup assists in history: Lionel Messi (12) Most assists in one tournament: Michael Olise (7) Most assists in the knockout stage: Lionel Messi (10) Youngest player to win Euros and World Cup: Lamine Yamal (19 years, six days) Youngest player to record five World Cup goal involvements: Johan Manzambi (20 years, 261 days) Youngest player to score a World Cup goal from outside the box: Kerim Alajbegovic (18 years, 276 days) Youngest player to represent host nation: Gilberto Mora (17 years, 240 days) Youngest player to play 20 World Cup games: Kylian Mbappe (27 years, 201 days) Youngest player to complete 50+ passes in one game: Ayyoub Bouaddi (60 vs. Brazil) First player with no touches in first 30 minutes: Mikel Oyarzabal (vs. Cape Verde) Most tournaments assisted in: Lionel Messi (6) Most dribbles by a 30+ player at one tournament: Lionel Messi (28) Most clean sheets in one tournament: Unai Simon (7) Most consecutive clean sheets: Unai Simon (6) Most saves in a 90-minute game: Eloy Room (15) Most saves in a World Cup final: Emiliano Martinez (11) Most passes by one player at a single World Cup: Rodri (756) Most passes in one game with 100% success rate: Chris Richards (83, vs Paraguay) Most games managed: Didier Deschamps (27) Most games won as a manager: Didier Deschamps (20) Oldest manager: Dick Advocaat (78 years, 271 days) Oldest manager to win World Cup: Luis de la Fuente (65 years, 28 days) Oldest manager to win a World Cup game: Hugo Broos (74 years, 75 days) Most tournaments played: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (6) Most games won: Lionel Messi (23) Most games all lost: Yoel Barcenas and Jose Luis Rodriguez (6) Most tournaments as a referee: Alireza Faghani (4) Most tournaments as an assistant referee: Juan Pablo Belatti (4)

World Cup 2026 team records First team to score 3+ goals in five consecutive World Cup games: France Longest clean sheet streak: Spain (6) Longest time without conceding: Spain (650 minutes) Fewest goals conceded in one tournament: Spain (1) Smallest nation to play at a World Cup: Curacao Smallest nation to reach knockout stage: Cape Verde Most fouls in a World Cup final: Argentina (26) Fewest fouls in a World Cup game: Cape Verde (1, vs. Spain) Fewest shots on target in a World Cup final: Argentina (0) Most red cards in World Cup finals: Argentina (3) Best conversion rate in a World Cup knockout game: Morocco (60% vs. Canada) Highest possession % without scoring: England (78.8% vs. Ghana) Highest possession % while having fewer shots than opponent: Portugal (75.4% vs. DR Congo) First team to score first World Cup goal from a free kick: Cape Verde